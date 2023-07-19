‘Now, Why Am I In It?’: Nene Leakes’ Younger Son Brentt Responds After His Older Brother Bryson Uses His Name During Felony Fentanyl Arrest

Nene Leakes‘ oldest son Bryson Bryant was arrested for felony fentanyl possession in early July near a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Bryant allegedly used his baby brother’s name during the arrest, and now the younger son of the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Brentt Leakes, is speaking out, sort of.

Brentt Leakes (left) poses with his mom, Nene Leakes (right). (Photo: @kingbrentt/Instagram)

According to WAGA-TV Fox5, 33-year-old Bryant was arrested on July 3 and charged with giving a false name to the police after they found a “small plastic page that contained a white powdery substance” on the center console of his vehicle, which later tested as fentanyl.

He also was charged with loitering, prowling, “evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false,” in addition to fentanyl possession, RadarOnline reports.

In response to the charges, 24-year-old Brentt shared an old clip from a “RHOA” reunion show on his Instagram Stories on July 18. It shows his mother asking, “Now, why am I in it? See how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothin’.”

Reality star, Nene Leakes' oldest son, Bryson Bryant, was arrested for drug possession & giving police his brother's name and wrong address. pic.twitter.com/z0ITWaL6VR — Funny News Hub (@Funnynewshub) July 19, 2023

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Brentt’s Instagram Story with the caption, “Brentt is his Mother’s child [laughing-crying emojis]. #Swipe,” and fans reacted to the shadiness with enthusiasm.

“Using his mammy meme in the name of leakes comedic timing, I live,” wrote one fan.

“Using Ur Moms Clip against your brother is Iconic,” echoed another. “Too soon but right on time.”

“I’m screaming! Come on then Brentt!”

“Brent said keep my name out if this,” added one. “The nerve of his big brother! He supposed to be his protector…. But he doing crazy things.”

Gwinnett County police officers arrested Bryant on the fentanyl charge near a random house near the 2400 block of Farmington Court after neighbors called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle. They found Bryant sitting in front of the house on the grass.

Fans also reacted to news about Bryant’s arrest on other social media platforms.

One Twitter user shared another old clip from “RHOA” of Leakes trying to discipline Bryant after a run-in with the police. “You done lost your damn mind. When you get your damn mind, you call me!” she said as she walked away, disappointed in her son.

As soon as Nene got to the police station…



Bryce: "…but mom they're lying, I swear I didn't give them Brent's name…"



Nene Leakes: pic.twitter.com/SuWhLpFyXh — Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) July 19, 2023

The police reportedly released Bryant when they thought he was Brentt Leakes, but he was rearrested upon learning his true identity and charged with “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.” He was also hit with a probation violation charge.

Bryant was previously arrested twice in 2010, once for a controlled substance and possession of a weapon and a second time for marijuana drug possession, which the family discussed on “RHOA.” He was placed on probation and got arrested again in 2011 for stealing razors from a Walmart, which was his first violation.