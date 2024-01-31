‘That’s Why You’re Divorced’: Shaquille O’Neal Sparks Debate After Insisting Men Shouldn’t Vent to Women About Their Problems

Shaquille O’Neal sparked a debate on social media after his comments about men venting to women about their problems went viral. The NBA legend made the controversial statement during the Jan. 24 episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

During a discussion with comedian Kountry Wayne and sportscaster Adam Lefkoe, O’Neal said that men shouldn’t vent to women because they would “throw it back in your face” later.

O’Neal made the statement after Lefkoe asked the former NBA champ when was the last time that he opened up to a woman while they discussed money and relationships.

Wayne believes women don’t truly want to hear their men complain when they’re feeling down.

“She don’t want to hear no complaint,” said Wayne. “The day you come home and think you could be like, ‘Baby, I was down. I lost it,’ she like, she’s going to stroke your ego but she gonna to remember that time. You cannot let them see you one time, down. The world can’t see your head down one time.”

O’Neal agreed with Wayne as Lefkoe pushed back and replied, “I don’t want to get to like Dr. Phil s—t right now, but you don’t think you’ve ever had someone that you really could trust and really open up?”

“Open up to a woman? Naw, never,” said O’Neal. “Because you know why? No, I’m going to tell you why. Because once you do, whenever something goes down, they’re gonna throw it back in your face. That’s why.”

Fans reacted after a clip of the 51-year-old’s comments was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. One fan replied, “HE’s 100 percent correct!!!!!! It’s like their taken notes to use on you later.”

The response prompted a female fan to disagree. “I soooooo disagree. Males do the same thing. Sometimes even worse than what a female will do. If a woman were to do everything some males do many males couldn’t and wouldn’t be able to handle it.”

“No my giant brother, it’s the other way around,” added one. “Men do it too, or they use it to manipulate you,” replied another. “That’s why you’re divorced,” noted one fan.

O’Neal admitted that his behavior led to his 2011 divorce from Shaunie O’Neal. The former couple were married for nine years and co-parent five children; 26-year-old Myles O’Neal, 23-year-old Shareef O’Neal, Amirah O’Neal, 21, Shaqir O’Neal, 20, and 17-year-old Me’arah O’Neal.

The Los Angeles Lakers star told People magazine back in 2022 that infidelity and other issues in their relationship led to their divorce. The same year, Shaunie dropped her last name and married Pastor Keion Henderson.

Last June, Shaq sent social media into a frenzy after he called Shaunie his “wife” despite her being married to Henderson since May 2022. Although he’s happy for her, he told “MoTalk Radio” podcast host and singer Monica that he will always refer to Shaunie as his “wife.”

“And I’m going to still love her and she’s still my wife. I will always protect, provide, and love for her, married or not,” he said.

O’Neal also shares his 27-year-old daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, with his ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.