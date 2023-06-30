‘She Has a Village Behind Her!!!’: Tyler Perry, Fantasia and More Celebs Stand with 93-Year-Old South Carolina Woman In Her Fight to Keep Her Land from Developers

Tyler Perry has joined the fight to help a South Carolina woman in her legal battle against a home developer attempting to push her off of her land.

Josephine Wright, 93, has called her 1.8 acre parcel of land in Hilton Head home for over 30 years, though it has belonged to her family since shortly after the end of the Civil War. But now, a “frivolous lawsuit” filed against her by Bailey Point Investment LLC is threatening to end their legacy of land ownership in the area.

Tyler Perry and Josephine Wright. (Photos: @tylerperry/Instagram, Josephine Wright/GoFundMe)

Developers’ are suing her for encroachment upon their 147-home community that is currently under development. In a recent post, Perry brought attention to Wright’s story when he shared a WSAV news story about the case.

“”I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life” said 93 year old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” wrote Perry. The entertainment mogul has a history of lending a helping hand to those in need, including older homeowners in Atlanta.

His advocacy for Wright was met with a flood of praise and support. “I will stand with you as well Tyler,” wrote songstress Fantasia. Other celebrities who showed their support for Perry and Wright include actress Gabrielle Dennis, former Food Network star Gina Neely, gospel singer Tina Campbell, and rapper Meek Mill, to name a few.

Other comments from Perry’s followers read:

“Uh oh…. TP has stepped into the chat. They might wanna leave her alone.”

“She has an attorney and now she about to have Tyler Perry! It is done!!!”

“She has a village behind her!!!”

“Corporate bullying at its finest .. this super hero status!”

“Now they should’ve have offered to build her a new house in line with what they were building around her. The audacity!! Side note: She looks amazing. His has truly preserved her.”

Imagine your family has owned land since the end of enslavement, where your 93-year-old grandmother lives. Generations of family history is there.



Now imagine an investment company is bullying your grandmother. This is happening right now to the family of Josephine Wright. A 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s4KY3la7qQ — Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) June 28, 2023

Wright’s family has also launched a GoFundMe with a $250,000 goal to help cover legal fees in their battle against Bailey Point Investment LLC. Among the public donations is $40,000 from NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.