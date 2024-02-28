Tyler Perry Reportedly Offers $400,000 to Cocoa Brown After Her Georgia Home Burns Down, Actress Thanks Supporters and Answers Critic of Donation Fees

Tyler Perry is reaching into his pockets to help out actress Cocoa Brown in her time of need. Brown and her son, Phoenix, suffered a devastating loss when their Fayetteville home, located 30 minutes outside of Atlanta city limits, burned down on Feb. 18.

According to TMZ, the blaze is believed to have started with a candle that fell onto a pile of clothes. The 51-year-old and 12-year-old son escaped with their pets unharmed, but lost all of their personal belongings.

The Tyler Perry Studio’s owner reportedly offered $400,000 to help the actress find a new house. She and Perry worked together for years when she starred in six seasons of “For Better or Worse” from 2011 to 2017, as well as on 2014’s “The Single Moms Club.”

Tyler Perry and actress Cocoa Brown. (Photos by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

The entertainment mogul’s philanthropy is not limited to in and around the Metro Atlanta area. In 2021, he received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the governing body of the Academy Awards. “You know, when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I’m not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity,” said the “Mea Culpa” creator in his acceptance speech.

Other notable moments of Perry’s good will include using his personal plane to deliver water and personal goods to Jamaica after the island was pummeled by Hurricane Dorian. Most notably, last year, she joined the fight of South Carolina resident Josephine Wright, who was battling a land developer to retain ownership of land that had been passed down through her family since the end of the Civil War. The 94-year-old passed away in January, just weeks before Perry was set to hand over the keys to her new family home.

“Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,” wrote Perry in a heartbroken post about her transition.

Alright now! Mr. Tyler Perry is aware of the situation regarding Ms. Josephine Wright! I’ve got a feeling this will end up being a whole movement!

She says she just wants to keep her property and she wants Bailey Point Investment Group to leave her alone!

Go get em family! pic.twitter.com/6VTcXWt5w2 — Unapologetically Black & Positive (@KimWrites4U) June 28, 2023

The “Madea” creator has also been known to extend a helping hand to other actors, such as Geoffrey Owens. The “Cosby Show” alum returned to his craft after Perry cast him on “The Have and The Have Nots,” following public ridicule for Owens working at a Trader Joe’s.

As for Brown, the director is not the only person looking out for her and her son. Friends have also launched a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal. “Cocoa’s beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge and she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we’re grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting,” reads the crowdfunding effort’s description.

Aside from monetary gifts, Brown’s loved ones have also asked people to spread the word and to offer support in the form of words of encouragement and emotional support. At the time of this report, the fund has surpassed $70,000. Perry’s offer was made in private, and it was not reflected in the total.

Top donors are Tiffany Haddish, Byron Allen, and Marlon Wayans, who each contributed $5,000. Other industry peers who provided monetary relief include comedians Lil Rel Howery and Luenell Campbell, “Sistas” actress Crystal Hayslett, actors Wendell James and “A Fall From Grace” lead Crystal Fox.

Actress Cocoa Brown is overwhelmed with joy after Tyler Perry donated $400K to her after her home burned down



She's gotten other donations from Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Byron Allen, Sherri Shepherd, "The Breakfast Club" podcast team, and numerous other friends, family and… pic.twitter.com/XN4se51J9z — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 23, 2024

In a Feb. 22 Instagram post, the entertainer wrote that the loss of her home was “the most devastating thing that’s ever happened to me… I’m not OK but all of your love and support has been incredibly gracious and kind.” In the comments, an outpouring of gratitude that Brown and Phoenix were safe, and message of love can be observed. Still, the standup comic had to address an anonymous individual who expressed frustration with the donation process.

“I can’t believe I have to address this during this time, but I want the record to be known and documented that I did have insurance I could not have had a home or lived in a community with an HOA without it. And I have yet to meet any insurance company that writes you a check the date after something tragic happens to you,” she began in a Feb. 23 Instagram Story post.

She continued, “Secondly, I did not set up my GoFundMe it was done by friends and family. I know nothing about these fees and from what I’ve been told I eat the fees not the givers. I’m just really flabbergasted that someone would choose a time in my life so devastating to make it about not helping me at this present time because of fees, especially when they could’ve picked up the phone and called me just like many of our colleagues have.”

Brown would go on to express thanks for those who continue to donate to the fund and in private, as well as those who have kept her and Phoenix in their prayers.