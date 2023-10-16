”My Man Looked Embalmed’: Fans Say ESPN Had Shannon Sharpe Looking ‘Casket Ready’ on ‘First Take,’ Sharpe Responds

Shannon Sharpe’s make-up was louder than his takes.

After joining ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on Sept. 4, Sharpe has made the show must-watch television. Ever since his debut, he has brought his trademark football expertise and highly energetic personality to Stephen A. Smith’s show.

Even though there were some hiccups early on, like Sharpe calling his new co-host “Skip” due to the seven years he spent on FS1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe’s time on the morning show has gone off without a hitch. That is until today, Monday’s episode on Oct. 16, when fans noticed something a little different about the Super Bowl Champion’s appearance.

Shannon Sharpe gets roasted for his heavy makeup on the latest ‘First Take’ episode. (Photo:@shannonsharpe84/Instagram)

It looked as if the former Denver Bronco used an Instagram or Snapchat filter while filming during an argument with Smith and Dan Orlovsky. Sharpe actually had way too much makeup on, which was even more noticeable around his forehead and lips.

Fans compared the Hall of Famer’s caked-up look to Little Richard, Orlando Jones, and Ving Rhames from “Holiday Heart” just to name a few. One fan even said that Sharpe looked like a “California Raisin.”

The jokes did not stop there as fans didn’t ease up on the “Club Shay Shay” host.

“I thought I was the only one that noticed. Had my guy looking like a Vampire in Brooklyn.”

“When the old folk say you’re “casket-ready.””

“My man looked embalmed.”

“Got him out here looking like Goldust.”

“I’m sorry but they did unc Shannon sharpe wrong af on first take today man smh got him looking like Randy Jackson.”

I’m sorry but they did unc Shannon sharpe wrong af on first take today man smh got him looking like Randy Jackson 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ANUujRpOnZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 16, 2023

After seeing the jokes and social media lashings, Sharpe responded by offering some reasoning behind why he looked so different than he usually does on the show.

In an X post, Sharpe, wrote, “Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy.”

Sharpe filmed today’s episode in “First Take’s West Coast studio, instead of the usual East Coast one in New York. It seems as if his usual makeup artist didn’t travel with the sports analyst.

He continued, “My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn.”

One person accused Sharpe of hanging the new makeup artist out to dry, stating, “that poor girl is finished.” He responded by saying, “No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world.”

Another commenter said, “You looked like Juwanna Mann,” and Sharpe replied, “I’ll live and still extremely blessed.”

Fans gave Sharpe some respect for being able to take the jokes, and not throw the makeup artist under the bus.