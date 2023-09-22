‘He Got Treated Like a Bench Player’: Shannon Sharpe Is Ghosted Mid-Interview When Paparazzi Spot Selena Gomez Walking By

Shannon Sharpe just found out he was less famous than Selena Gomez in what some would say is the most disrespectful way possible.

Shannon Sharpe gets snubbed by paparazzi after Selena Gomez appears behind him. (Photo: @shannonsharpe and @selenagomez/Instagram)

The Hall of Fame tight end has made a name for himself as one of the most entertaining voices in sports media. Just a few months ago, he made the highly publicized move from FS1’s “Undisputed: with Skip and Shannon” to ESPN’s “First Take.”

Since joining Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on Mondays and Tuesdays, Sharpe has boosted the ratings of ESPN’s flagship morning sports talk show.

Being the draw that he is, it makes sense that Sharpe would be stopped outside of Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant by street interviewers to get his sports takes.

The Super Bowl Champion was asked about what the U.S. should do about the FIBA basketball team after the uncharacteristic loss the team had to Canada in the Bronze medal match.

“You think we gotta send some real boys over there to beat these boys in FIBA?” the TMZ interviewer asked Shannon. All the former Denver Bronco could say was “Yeah, man we got, I mean we can no longer send…” before his interview was interrupted.

The interviewer told Sharpe, “Hold up one second,” as he shifted his focus to a commotion that was coming up behind the sports analyst.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez just happened to be walking out of the restaurant and all attention went to the former Disney Channel star.

The interviewer followed the “Only Murders in the Building” star to her car, as he tried to get a shot of her. Another video journalist asked for an “over-the-shoulder” shot but Gomez replied by saying, “I don’t look back.”

The interviewer who stopped working with Sharpe said to Gomez, “How ‘bout looking forward,” before trying to restart his conversation with Sharpe. “Apologize about that Shannon,” he said before he tried to jump right back into the FIBA talk.

“Nah bruh, you good,” Sharpe responded with a look of embarrassment on his face.

Sharpe’s fans were quick to call out the paparazzi’s disrespect to the football legend.

“Shannon a better man than me, i would’ve walked away.”

“He got treated like a bench player.”

“Nahhhh the paparazzi did Shannon Sharpe so dirty.”

Afterward, Sharpe didn’t seem to be pressed about the disrespect after he found out it was Gomez who inadvertently stopped his interview. In an X reply, he said, “Had I realized it was her. I ABSOLUTELY would’ve asked her 4 a pic.”

Had I realized it was her. I ABSOLUTELY would’ve asked her 4 a pic. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rimQmQjTyi — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2023

He then went on to say that he wasn’t done dirty because people pay for pictures of the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star. In response to the disrespect claims, Sharpe said, “No hell they didn’t. I ain’t selling no photos. She is. I’m ok with that.”

In another X post, he said, “I bet IF* I’m ever in the same place as she is again. I’ll get a photo. Walk right up and say, excuse me. Would you mind taking a photo with me.”

Chad Johnson, the co-host of Sharpe’s podcast “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” shared a theory on why his friend wasn’t that mad at the situation. While recapping the mishap, Johnson expressed his belief that Sharpe and Gomez were on a date.

“You think you slick,” he stated. “Listen I was tryna hook you up with somebody, and you ain’t even tell me you and Selena Gomez had something going.”

Sharpe shut the rumors down quickly saying, “Man Selena Gomez young enough to be my daughter, or damn near my granddaughter. What I’m doing with Selena Gomez?”

Johnson still seemed skeptical, and he said that his co-host wasn’t fooling him. He then told him to “shoot your shot” at the 25-year-old, but Sharpe said, “I ain’t thirsty.”