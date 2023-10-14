‘He Needed Somebody to Do Time with Him’: Resurfaced Clip Proves Jaden Smith Tried to Tell Everyone One Year Ago That Tupac Proposed to Mom Jada Pinkett Smith While Incarcerated

Jada Pinkett Smith fans are still reeling from her claim that close friend Tupac Shakur once proposed to her. But for her son, Jaden Smith, there is nothing new about the revelation. In fact, he told the world about it a year ago.

The “Icon” rapper was a guest on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” when he briefly addressed the otherwise unknown moment from Pinkett Smith’s past. “Tupac asked to marry my mom,” said Jaden after noticing a photo of the late rapper in the studio. “She was like, ‘Pac; we’re best friends,’” he added, alluding to his mother’s refusal.

Trending Today:

Fast forward a year later, and the “Hawthorne” star has confirmed her son’s claim in her memoir “Worthy.” On the “All the Smoke” podcast, she said that Tupac was incarcerated at Rikers Island for a sexual abuse conviction in 1995, and was not in a good mental state when she visited him.

“When I wrote about that in the book and when I had to talk about it, speak my words for the Audible version of the book, that was probably one of the more painful parts,” Jada began. When Tupac asked for her hand in marriage, she knew at that time that he “needed somebody to do time with him,” she said, adding, “which I was going to do anyway. You ain’t have to marry me to do time. Right? I’m here.”

Jaden Smith reveals Tupac once proposed to his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, while in prison in the resurfaced clip.(Photos: @BigBoyTV/YouTube Screenshot; Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

She continued, “And then two, he needed a rock. He needed — because of our friendship and because of everything we had been through together — he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation, you know? Because I promise you, he would have married me and divorced me as soon as his a– left. He would’ve; I gotta be real with it… I just think it was the mind state that he was in.”

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that Tupac actually proposed to her while he was in jail on “All The Smoke” Podcast pic.twitter.com/qUFQKUSYl4 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 13, 2023

Some of the reactions to her claims include social media users writing:

“Jada take us out of the damn group chat! Geesh.”

“Poor Will, he ain’t never been first in his relationship.”

“Will Smith out here damn near losing his career/reputation over a woman who clearly doesnt love him… smh…”

“she lyyiinnngggg!!!!!!! That nigha was in love with Quincy Jones daughter! He ain’t want her bald head ahh!!”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Pinkett Smith sent the internet into a frenzy when she recently revealed that she and Will Smith had been separated since 2016. The former couple wed in 1997. Aside from Jaden, they also share a daughter, Willow, and Will’s son, Trey, from a previous marriage.

In a 2020 episode of “Red Table Talk,” the actors spoke about enduring marital hardships and a separation, which led to Pinkett Smith’s entanglement with August Alsina, but they never stated they were no longer a romantic item.