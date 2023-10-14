‘Only Dates White or Mixed Women’: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Aaliyah Fuels Colorist Allegations at Co-Star Uche Following Drama with Another Cast Member  

“Love Is Blind” season 5 has taken fans on quite the rollercoaster ride over the love triangle between stars Aaliyah Cosby, Uche Okoroha, and Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

The Netflix dating series helps singles find their significant other and fall in love in housing units called pods — without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

The men and women are kept separate in their own housing bunkers until they choose their match. Without physical attraction, they form an emotional connection as Aaliyah and Uche did in the first few episodes.

Trending Today:

“Love Is Blind” star Aaliyah speaks on the drama between her, Uche and his ex, Lydia. (Photos: @loveisblindnetflix/Instagram)

The former couple’s love story unraveled when it came to light that Okoroha had previously dated another contestant on the show, Lydia, who developed a close friendship with Aaliyah on the show.

As the explosive event began to unravel even further, Gonzalez began sharing details about her past relationship with Uche, which became too much for Aaliyah emotionally. She ultimately chose to leave the show in episode 4 without informing Uche and has since discovered some revelations about his dating preferences.

Aaliyah and her on-camera love have confirmed that they dated for a month after they both left the pods and the cameras went off. But she was the one to end their budding union because she believed she was not his “type.”

In an interview with “Love Is Blind” alum Cameron Hamilton, who married Lauren Speed from the show, Aaliyah revealed more about her relationship with Uche and further accusations of him speaking ill of her.

“I had been told by some of the other cast members that he was saying some things to them, they had a group chat. I dunno, I’ve never seen it, but multiple people telling me, ‘Aaliyah, this is what he said and you deserve more. You’re a great person, you’re real. You shouldn’t have to chase after someone,'” the reality star said on the “Hanging With the Hamiltons” podcast.

Hearsay wasn’t the sole reason for Aaliyah falling out of love with her partner. She says she also realized that he didn’t genuinely want to be with her because he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

“I did try to ask him, ‘What is it? I thought we had this connection. What is it?’ I’mma be honest,” she stated. “I think he wasn’t truly attracted to me as well. He mentioned that I wasn’t his type — his ideal type — and that was kind of hurtful too. I didn’t care how he looked.”

Aaliyah went on to reveal that she spoke with Lydia after they stopped filming, and she shared even more shocking details about her past romance with Uche, who gave the impression that he and Lydia only dealt with each other for a few months before splitting in 2020. But apparently, it was an “on and off thing for two years.”

“She did reveal some things to me. I’m not sure I want to share it because that was her experience and I feel like there were some pretty private things there,” said Aaliyah. “To me it seems there’s truth to both stories and then there’s the truth in the middle there.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Fans on social media who have now been watching the show for weeks claim they saw early signs that Uche was a colorist, stating that they knew she wasn’t his type without her sharing this information. On the X platform, one individual even compared him to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who recently claimed that he “gravitated” towards dating white women because Black women teased him about his dark complexion.

“#latenighttalk Why are, NOT ALL , BUT most black men are colorists against black women?” they began. “Because watching #LoveIsBlind and hearing Aaliyah say in an interview that Uche said that she wasn’t his type? wasn’t surprising to me at all because guys, especially dark skin guys like him, give me Anti-black tea, that only dates white or mixed women. Cough cough #terrellowens.”

Because watching #LoveIsBlind and hearing Aaliyah say in an interview that Uche said that she wasn't his type? wasn't surprising to me at all because guys especially dark skin guys like him give me Anti-black tea, that only dates white or mixed women. Cough cough #terrellowens — Antavius Draughn (@AntaviusDraughn) October 10, 2023

“Did I or did I not tell y’all weeks ago that Uche would not be attracted to Aaliyah (or any woman who looked like they could be related to him),” one person posted on the X platform. “And the fact that Lydia was his physical type is why he was so pressed to throw shade at her and Milton at the end of episode 7?! It was hella obvious tbh.”

Did I or did I not tell y’all weeks ago that Uche would not be attracted to Aaliyah (or any woman who looked like they could be related to him). And the fact that Lydia was his physical type is why he was so pressed to throw shade at her and Milton at the end of episode 7?! 🤔… https://t.co/0MGlDGmUiB — ☼Blue-nita Applebum (@bluecentric) October 9, 2023

Uche appeared to be very gentle with Aaliyah, aside from his explosive reaction to her revealing that she cheated on her ex two years ago. He even accused Lydia of trying to win him back by coming on the show. When he attempted to ask her about it during a reunion with all of the “Love Is Blind” season 5 cast in episode 7, things got very heated.

Some on social media believe Uche did not treat both ladies the same way.

“Uche admitted to giving Lydia many chances while they were dating and was quick to end it with Aaliyah and I think it’s because he has a type. WA men are usually colorist. #LoveIsBlind,” a person tweeted.

Uche admitted to giving Lydia many chances while they were dating and was quick to end it with Aaliyah and I think it’s because he has a type. WA men are usually colorist. #LoveIsBlind — . (@willmarie_s) October 4, 2023

Aaliyah is choosing to move on and not hold any grudges against Lydia, whom she no longer speaks to. In a separate interview, she said she’s in a “good place” with her current boyfriend, who gives her the “treatment I deserved all along.”

However, fans are anticipating some drama due to the three being together in a room for the first time since filming. But will it be laughs and reflection or another heated confrontation?

Find out when the ‘Love is Blind” reunion special airs Sunday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET only on Netflix.