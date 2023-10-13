‘Imagine the Homie Pull Up to the Block With Adele Tho’: Rich Paul Recalls Pulling Up to the Hood In All-Black Trucks with Rumored Wife Adele

During an Oct. 10 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul revealed that he had taken Grammy Award-winning recording artist Adele to the hood in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul was on hand to discuss his new memoir, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds,” and the author shared how things went when he pulled up with the “Hello” singer in tow.

Host Charlamagne Tha God asked Paul, “How does Adele fair in that environment?”

“I took her there,” said Paul, prompting Charlamagne to respond shockingly, “Really?”

Rich Paul (R) says he brought his rumored wife, singer Adele (L) to the hood in all Black trucks. (Photo: @adele; @GraydientVisuals/Instagram)

“Hell yeah,” Paul replied. “Yeah. By the way, this is a funny st — 100 percent. 100 percent. By the way, we pulling up, and I got the feds, the Cleveland Police, everybody. So, I’m pulling up to houses, and, you know what it looks like when we pulling up, you know, all black trucks.”

DJ Envy interjected to say people in the neighborhood probably thought the president was in town.

“They were like, ‘Man, sh’— you know, it starts spreading throughout the neighborhood, like, ‘Man, like, you can’t, you got to give us a heads-up or something. You can’t be pulling up like that.’ But naw, we went to the hood, though.”

Paul went on to say that he loved his “family” and wouldn’t be who he is without them and how he grew up.

“I really appreciate the guys in the dice house who raised me.”

When asked how Adele was embraced in the hood, Paul replied. “They loved it, you know. They rocked with it.”

Fans reacted after a clip was shared on Instagram.

“Imagine the homie pull up to the block with Adele tho,” replied one.

“Adele is THAT GURL who can adapt to any situation. You can tell she’s down to earth and Rich Paul is like I am who I am.”

Adele and Paul began dating back in 2021, and the “Rolling in the Deep” singer started a rumor that the two were married during her concert in Las Vegas last September when she referred to Paul as her “husband” after a fan asked to marry her.

“You can’t marry me,” she said. “I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

During his Breakfast Club sitdown, Paul was asked if he would marry Adele. He simply responded, “Life is very good.”

When asked about his alleged marriage by “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King, Paul echoed a similar statement.

“We’re in a good space. Happy,” he said. “She’s superb.”

He went on to add that he’s chosen to remain private because their relationship is “not for the media. It’s not for paparazzi. It’s for us.”