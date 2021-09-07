‘They Finessed ESPN’: Kevin Hart and Rich Paul Tag Team to Reveal the True Story Behind Bishop Sycamore High School’s Bizarre Football Showdown on ESPN

Multi-hyphenate talent Kevin Hart and NBA agent Rich Paul reportedly are in line to turn what may be one of the year’s biggest sports stories into a docuseries: the truth behind Bishop Sycamore high school football team.

The alleged online charter high school was thrust into internet infamy after taking on the nation’s champion team, IMG Academy, during the “GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff” on Aug. 29. The unevenly matched teams ended the game with the unheard-of Ohio school suffering a 58-0 blowout, leaving viewers and the game’s announcers baffled as to how the unknown school landed a spot in the broadcasted showdown.

Actor Kevin Hart (L) and sports agent Rich Paul attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on November 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Further adding to the confusion was the lack of talent on the field, despite the alleged high school claiming to have D1 talent.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of division one prospects on their roster, to be frank, a lot of that we could not verify, and it did not show up in our database, they did not show up in any databases of other recruiting services, so it’s, okay if that’s what you’re telling us that’s fine, that’s how we’ll take it in,” said announcers Anish Shroff and Tom Luginbill as Bishop Sycamore’s team suffered injuries to both ego and body.

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

“From what we’ve seen so far this is not a fair fight and there’s gotta be a point now Luig where you do worry about health and safety….this could potentially be dangerous.”

Days after the horrendous loss, which also included two other games, news began circulating that the team’s head coach Roy Johnson was fired.

Bro got fired from a school that doesn’t exist 😭😭😭 — Depressed MN Sports Fan (@MVPWigginsSZN) August 31, 2021

In all seriousness, who fired him? Was it based on performance, being a professional con man or both?😂



Someone needs to get to the bottom of this! I thought he was the ONE swindling folks, but there's others? Gotta be the people who got the ESPN money into their account?!? 😂 — Fanatic Perspective (@Fan_Prspective) August 31, 2021

In a statement, ESPN said the bamboozling incident would never happen again. “We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling. They have ensured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward,” read the statement.

With all the elements of an unbelievable Hollywood story perfectly laid out, Hart said there was no way he could pass on the material. The “Night School” star and Paul, who is NBA player LeBron James’ agent, have already secured exclusive interviews with past and present players and coaches.

Bishop Sycamore’s head football coach Roy Johnson was fired after the school suffered a 58-0 loss against IMG Academy during a live broadcast on ESPN. (Photo: @saycheeseDGTL/twitter)

“As soon as I started following this story, I was immediately drawn to it and knew it was something that myself and my team at HartBeat had to dive into. HBP thrives in the doc-series space,” Hart told Deadline.

On social media, he also shared a post announcing the upcoming project as being “such an amazing story” and that “big things are coming!” His followers were equally excited judging by the flood of comments that read:

“Yeah we need this lmao we need to know how tf they finessed ESPN like that 😂😂😂”

“This man don’t waste no time 😂” and “It just happened 😂😂” wrote some social media users.