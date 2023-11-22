Adele Seemingly Confirms Marriage to Sports Agent Rich Paul at L.A. Comedy Show

Folks are speculating that Adele and Rich Paul secretly tied the knot after the singer reportedly confirmed that she was “married” at a recent comedy show.

Over the weekend, the “Easy on Me” songstress attended a comedy show for her dear friend Alan Carr in Los Angeles.

Adele seemingly confirms marriage to Rich Paul. (Left) Adele (Pictured: @adele/Instagram) (Right) Rich Paul (Pictured: @richpaul/Instagram)

According to gossip blogger Deuxmoi on Instagram, two audience members recounted Adele’s gleeful admission.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” one person said. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’ ”

NOIVA DO ANO! Adele se casou oficialmente com seu noivo, Rich Paul, afirma uma fonte do Deuxmoi.



De acordo com a fonte, à própria cantora confirmou que se casou com seu noivo, durante um evento de Alan Carr em LA, onde os mesmos se encontravam na platéia! pic.twitter.com/AIPRB6agbM — Acesso Adele | Fan Account (@acessoadele) November 20, 2023

Per People magazine, a second individual backed up the first person’s recollection, writing, “When [Carr] asked if anyone got married recently [Adele] yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

That person reportedly continued, “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.” The account also added, “She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling [Carr] – they’re best friends.”

While neither Adele nor Paul have publicly responded to the hearsay, this wouldn’t be the first time the 16-time Grammy winner seemingly confirmed that she and the successful sports agent were married.

Back in September, the London-born singer referred to Paul as her “husband” while performing at her Las Vegas residency show. While embarking on a conversation with a fan, the woman asked Adele if she could marry her.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here. Tonight he’s here,” she can be heard saying in a now-viral TikTok video.

In another video from that same night, the mother of one can be heard questioning her role as a “wife” for not finding enjoyment in American football – a sport Adele suggested Paul loves to watch.

“I’m just not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it,” she said.

Adele isn’t the only one who has gushed over their romance. Paul, 41, recently gave “CBS Mornings” a bit of insight on the status of the relationship between him and his girlfriend of two years.

“She’s been great,” he said. “I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. You know I’m in a good space, you know we’re in a good space. Happy; she’s superb.”



Paul’s answer prompted co-anchor Tony Dokoupil to press the father of three about wedding rumors.

“I’m just not the type of person to put my personal life; it’s not for the media. It’s not for paparazzi,” Paul explained. “It’s for us.”

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King then asked Paul if she should address Adele as “Mrs. Paul” from now on, to which he replied, “You can say whatever you want.”

Adele and Paul’s love story began months after they met at a party a few years ago. While the exact date of when their relationship began is unknown, the duo went public with their romance in the summer of 2021.

During the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the two were captured sitting courtside, which resulted in social media attention.

While Paul has refrained from speaking about his relationship with Adele, she previously discussed him in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as in cover stories for Vogue and British Vogue.