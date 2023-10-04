‘Flawless w/o Effort’: Angela Bassett Serves Face and Body During Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Angela Bassett made her runway debut this week, and fans cannot stop raving over her ageless beauty and mesmerizing walk.

The acting veteran, 65, led the Mugler show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct. 2, alongside Paris Hilton and other notable models and stars. Bassett owned the catwalk as she strutted in clothing from the French fashion house’s Womenswear Spring/Summer ‘24 line.

In a video shared by the fashion outlet “The Cut” via TikTok, the “Waiting to Exhale” actress can be seen with her long black hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

She wore a black gown that hugged her figure as she gracefully walked the stage in closed-toe kitten heels. Bassett’s ensemble featured a deep, black V-neck cut bodysuit which was layered underneath the flowy dress.

Fans say Angela Bassett ‘left no crumbs’ as she makes her runway debut. (Pictured: @thecut/TikTok; @kevinostaj/Instagram)

Bassett was all glammed up, rocking dark makeup, including dramatic winged liner for her eyes and dark brown lipstick to perfectly match the aesthetic of the overall fashion show.

An endless amount of cheers could be heard from those in the crowd watching, but Bassett did not budge as she maintained her sharp gaze at whatever was in front of her.

“Queen mother Angela Bassett walking for Mugler,” the outlet wrote above the video.

The video was soon shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked, whose comment section erupted into praise over Bassett’s impressive catwalk.

“Angela is just an icon and is gon pass every assignment.”

“Angela ate and left no crumbs do you hear me!!”

“Angela is flawless w/o effort.”

“D–n Angela walks with the grace and power of 1000 souls behind her! This is Queendom Personified!!!”

“Ms.Angela owned the stageee it was def giving the birth of simba.”

Angela Bassett walks the runway for Mugler SS24 in Paris. https://t.co/LrLsZOP818 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 2, 2023

Hilton shared a series of images on Instagram that featured one photo of her and Bassett, writing, “Dream come true walking the runway for @MuglerOffical tonight at #PFW So iconic! Love you @Cadwallader! So proud to be a part of your big night! Congratulations on another epic collection!”

Though Bassett has not yet uploaded any content from the star-studded event, there is currently an outpour of photos and videos from supportive fans circulating online.