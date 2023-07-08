‘Still Stunning at 64!’: Angela Bassett Looks Radiant with No Makeup Strolling Through Italy on Vacation

Angela Bassett turned heads earlier this week after the 64-year-old actress was spotted strolling through the streets of Portofino, Italy with no makeup.

Angela Bassett. (Photo: @im.angelabassett/Instagram.)

In photos shared by The Daily Mail, the “Black Panther” star was seen rocking a multi-colored animal print dress that flowed past her ankles and hugged her curves in all the right places. She paired it with a gold bracelet and gold sandals.

The beloved entertainer also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings as she did some sightseeing and shopped with her publicist, Jill Eisenstadt Chayet, and another friend.

Bassett wore her hair straight and down. But fans mainly zoomed in on her face to compliment her natural beauty and her no-makeup look.

Two wrote, “Still stunning at 64!” and “Always! #AngelaBassett #ABisQueen.”

Fans were excited about Bassett being out and about since news about her receiving an honorary Oscar, after not taking home the Best Supporting Actress award during the 95th-Annual Academy Awards in March.

The “9-1-1” star was nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” However, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the coveted award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Bassett also was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

Turner praised Bassett for her stellar performance shortly before her death at the age of 83, saying in part, “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.”

“The Piano” actress Holly Hunter won the Oscar instead, and many thought Bassett was robbed. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, after a fan noted that she was robbed at the 1994 Academy Awards, the actress agreed, as did Cohen.

Bassett is married to “61st Street” actor Courtney B. Vance, and the couple shares 17-year-old twins, daughter Bronwyn and son Slater. The couple celebrated 25 years of marriage in October 2022.

She will receive her honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards Ceremony on Nov. 18.