‘GIVE THAT ACTRESS THAT DAMN OSCAR!!!!!’: Angela Bassett Fans Are Outraged After Learning She May Have to Wait Even Longer to Receive Her Honorary Oscar

Fans are livid once again with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This time it’s for pushing back Angela Bassett’s Honorary Oscar ceremony back — from its original date in November 2023 to a new date in 2024.

Angela Bassett’s honorary Oscars ceremony delayed due to actors’ and writers’ strikes. (Photo: @iam.angelabassett/Instagram)

The “Boyz in Hood” actress will receive her golden statuette alongside Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton, but fans are outraged following reports that the 14th Governors Awards will be delayed.

While some are mad and furious, more people seem upset about how the Academy has slighted the actress by not naming her one of the “best” for her many outstanding performances.

“Damn Honorary. GIVE THAT ACTRESS THAT DAMN OSCAR!!!!!” an X user blasted.

“Angela Bassett should’ve had her Oscar years ago and if not for Tina Turner and her other roles then definitely as Queen Ramonda,” another person posted on the X platform.

“Shoulda done that for Jamie Lee Curtis and given Angela Bassett the actual Oscar she deserved,” a Marvel fan commented.

“I know she won’t because she’s classy and graceful but if I was Angela Bassett I would decline that honorary Oscar so quick,” one fan typed. “Like how didn’t you give me a real f——g one the last many times I was nominated but I should be honoured now? Piss off mate.”

According to its website, the Governors Awards is the ceremony where the Academy’s Board of Governors confers the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award to distinguished Hollywood players.

This year, the ceremony was initially planned for Nov. 18 but has been rescheduled to Jan. 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The Governors Awards is a union production and has been deeply impacted by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes.

The writers and actors strikes started in May and July, respectively. They have brought most productions to a halt and forced studios to postpone their fall movie releases due to actors not being available to work.

Not only was the Governors Award delayed, but so was the Emmy Awards, originally slated for September. That ceremony has already been pushed to Jan. 15, 2024, as a result of the strikes.