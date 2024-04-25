Ice Cube Shares Shocking Details About Caitlin Clark’s Big3 Offer, Accusing WNBA Star’s Agents of Sabotage and Working for ‘NBA Mob’ to Block ‘Mega’ Deal

Rapper, actor, and Big3 co-founder Ice Cube made headlines in March when it was reported that he extended a “historic” $5 million contract offer to basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Unfortunately, Clark quickly shot down the offer to focus on her college career before landing at Indiana where she stands to make just over $300,000 before endorsements. Now, Ice Cube has dropped a bombshell, revealing Caitlin stood to make far more than the reported $5 million with Big 3 and was possibly blocked by her own team.

Ice Cube (left) claims a cabal blocked him from conveying his Big3 offer to former Iowa star Caitlin Clark. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, @caitlinclark22/Instagram)

In an op-ed reshared to Ice Cube’s official website, the rapper’s business partner and Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz detailed the league’s pursuit of Clark. However, it was his shocking reveal of their offer to Clark that left many fans in awe.

“Financially, compared to her paltry WNBA salary it was a MEGA offer, said Kwatinetz. “Ten million dollars of salary over two years, a percentage of team ownership worth millions, fifty percent of merchandising revenues from her name and likeness, and ownership of a BIG3 documentary with a seven-figure advance. In total, we’re talking fifteen million dollars or more to merely play a ten-game season. While still allowing her to play in the WNBA. The absolute best of both worlds!”

Kwatinetz also shed some light on the Big3 thought process behind the unprecedented offer to Clark.

“She not only represents an incredibly entertaining piece of business as an athlete playing for the BIG3, but she would also provide our league a perfect engine for driving the breakdown of further stereotypes and promoting diversity by showcasing a female competing at a world-class level with men. That’s why we made an offer to Caitlin,” Kwatinetz explained.

But, the offer from Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 men’s hoops league never appeared to land on Clark’s radar.

“I found about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is just on playing basketball,” Clark told reporters on March 29. “I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it.”

Kwatinetz placed blame on sports agents and basketball executives, accusing them of intentionally keeping the offer from Clark.

“We have reason to believe these male agents and executives controlling the sport never even shared our trailblazing offer with Caitlin let alone facilitated Caitlin meeting with the BIG3 to discuss the opportunity,” Kwatinetz wrote.

He continued, “From our perspective, these representatives don’t seem to work for an individual client like Caitlin. They seem to work for the NBA mob, as their client list is a who’s who of NBA players. Do we expect them to prioritize Caitlin over the NBA – the top employer of their most highly-paid clients? The NBA commands by fear, and they make sure their industry of agents, lawyers, managers, and networks stay in line. And that line is to prevent BIG3 success, even if it stunts the growth of women’s basketball.”

After reading this, you’ll understand why Caitlin Clark never had a chance to change the world in the BIG3: https://t.co/docN71HKwI pic.twitter.com/XaboXv1XpA — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2024

On April 15, Clark became the No. 1 selection of the WNBA draft. But some fans were shocked to find out that her rookie contract will have her making just slightly more than a general manager at McDonald’s.

Clark’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals were worth more than an estimated $3 million, according to On3. In the WNBA, Clark stands to make approximately 10 percent of that over the course of four years.

Per the WNBA’s salary structure, Clark will earn $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and a $97,582 option in 2027. Clark will likely earn a significant sum via endorsements and other marketing avenues, but the figure is a stark contrast to what top picks in the NBA draft make.

On April 19, The Wall Street Journal reported that Clark was on the cusp of signing an eight-year deal worth up to $28 million with sportswear giant Nike.

The Big3 was founded in 2017. Teams rosters primarily consist of former NBA stars who are in the twilight of their careers.