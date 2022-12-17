‘Gangster as a M—-r F—-r’: Snoop Dogg Says Nipsey Hussle Refused to Play Him In ‘Straight Outta Compton.’ Here’s Why.

In a newest podcast episode of “The 85th South Comedy Show” with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Clayton English, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg stopped by and revealed that late rap legend and his dear friend Nipsey Hussle turned down the opportunity to play him in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton.”

During the interview’s 50-minute mark, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper shared that one of the biggest lessons Hussle taught him was to be himself, no matter what. Snoop described this act as “the G-est s–t he ever did.”

SnoopDogg Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram

While recounting a time when Hussle managed to stay true to who he was, Snoop brought up the example of him passing on the role of the film, which was based on the legendary hip-hop group “N.W.A.”



“They was doing ‘Straight Outta Compton’ movie, right, so Dr. Dre, Ice Cube all them n—s calling me. ‘Man we trying to get Nip to play you in Straight Outta Compton; he ain’t getting back to us’”



After being told that, Snoop decided to contact Hussle himself.

“I hit him up, ‘Nip, let me holla at you. Pull up on me;’ he come over to the spot, ‘Yeah they want you to play me in the Straight Outta Compton movie.’ I’m happy as a m—-r f—–r to tell him; he like, ‘No disrespect big homie, but I can’t play you in the movie ‘cuz then people are going to just know me for being you, I gotta be me and that’s with all due respect.’ ”

Snoop Dogg’s music heavily influenced Hussle, so much so that the two began to be compared with each other in the past, however during that interaction it was Snoop who was influenced by Hussle.

“I was like D–n that was gangster as a m—-r f—-r, I called them [Dr. Dre and Ice Cube] and said, ‘Hey, y’all gotta go find somebody else.’ ”

The film team later chose “Sorry to Bother You” actor LaKeith Stanfield to fulfill the role.

NWA’s story went on to become a major hit distributed by Universal Pictures and it looks like the American film studio was so impressed by the film’s outcome they wanted to create another biopic this time strictly about Snoop Dogg.

The company announced back in November that the 51-year-old is producing his own film based on his life.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen.” He said in a statement.

Snoop is set to collaborate with “Menace II Society” director Allen Hughes on this project as well.