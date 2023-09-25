Rick Ross Invites ‘Shark Tank’ Prospects to ‘Come See the Boss’ Months After Daymond John Secures Restraining Order Against Former Contestants Following ‘Nightmare’ Deal

Rick Ross wants first dibs at small business owners who are looking for funding to grow their operations. The Miami-born rapper is so confident in his business acumen that he is ready to blow “Shark Tank” out of the water.

The serial entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of between $40 million and $150 million from his successful music career, his diversified portfolio of stocks, and his various enterprises.

In a recent video from his Instagram Story, Ross told his followers that he now has his sights set on helping other entrepreneurs reach new levels of success.

Rick Ross invites “Shark Tank” prospects to ‘come see the boss’ months after Daymond John secures restraining order from former contestants. (Photos: @Richforever/Instagram; @Thesharkdaymond/Instagram.)

“For anybody thinking of going to ‘Shark Tank,’ stop. You come see the boss first. You come see the boss first. I’ll buy your ideas. I’ll buy your LLCs. You from the hood? I’ll buy your food stamp card. Big business, boss business,” he said in the since-deleted post.

“That’s what rappers entertainers need a shark tank where they can invest the money they make,” read one fan’s comment.

A second said, “Man we heard you ain’t even pay yo wing stop workers.” In 2022, Ross paid $114,427 in labor violations when five of his Mississippi WingStop franchise locations made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks, and cash shortages at the register.

“Dj envious need to see you then,” read another comment. “Breakfast Club” hosts DJ Envy, whom Ross nicknamed Dj Envious during a recent spat, was named in a $1.3 million fraud lawsuit this summer. The suit accuses Envy and his real estate partners of not making good on an apartment development deal. Envy has since claimed that he too was a victim and that he had nothing to do with the ill-fated project.

The hit show’s sharks are also familiar with sour business relationships. The ABC reality series, which is in its 15th season, pairs up-and-coming business owners with seasoned moguls — Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — in deals that are supposed to yield both parties millions of dollars.

The dream opportunity has launched several businesses to national prominence, but for others, their deal was a “nightmare.”

John, who co-founded the urban streetwear clothing brand FUBU, was slammed on social media by former contestants Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and their daughter Brittani. The family runs Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs, which was featured in season 5.

In 2013, the Bakers accepted John’s $300,000 deal on the condition that the mogul retain a 30 percent stake in the company. This year, Brittani accused John and their manufacturer of withholding millions in revenue. She also claimed that he attempted to take over their business, leaving them in financial ruin.

The veteran entrepreneur hit back at the accusations and, in July, secured a permanent restraining order prohibiting his former business partners from disparaging him to the public.