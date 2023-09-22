Black & Streaming: From Hoopz In ‘Dymez’ to 50 Cent’s ‘Power Book IV,’ Here Are 11 Movies and Series to Watch on Destah, Starz and More This Weekend

Happy Friday, ABS is back with another smashing round of smashing releases for this week’s What to Watch list.

Have you ever seen “Set It Off,” the 1996 film about four women who plot to steal bags of money from a few banks in Los Angeles? Not much planning goes into how Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise rob and escape the police.

But in the Detroit film “Dymez,” Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander and two female friends strategically plan heists using an app on their smartphones that helps them find a friend.

Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the movie “Dymez” and Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan and Issac Keys as Diamond in the series “Power Book IV: Force.” (Photos: @Destah; @forcestarz/Instagram)

Meanwhile, internet comedian Kountry Wayne brings all the laughs in his first live stand-up special where he jokes about his 10 kids, his childhood and today’s era of what is considered dating.

And if you’ve been a fan of the “Power” universe, then surely you’ve been following the series character Tommy Egan as he continues his relentless run as a drug dealer and unhinged killer in new episodes of “Power Book IV: Force for #Forcefridays.

And despite months of rumors about their alleged breakup, Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are starring together in another movie titled, “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.” The title speaks volumes, but fans online say it doesn’t quite match Diggs’ natural demeanor.

Here’s a list of classic and new series and films to watch on Destah and other streaming platforms this weekend.

Destah

Dymez (2021) This Detroit crime drama stars Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, Ciera Alexander Nix McCarty, and the legendary Glenn Plummer. It follows three beautiful and ambitious woman seeking a quick way to “get to the bag,” as they say using their smartphones. But after a few botched robberies and acts of greed, the ladies understand just how dangerous things can be in the D.

Collateral Damage The Ambassadors Ball (2022) This 47-minute romantic thriller is short, but none of it is sweet. It follows the Bradford family as they attempt to rebuild their lives after one woman’s ex-fiancé killed the beloved family’s patriarch in a car accident.

Hope for Dating in LA (2016) Dating is hard enough in Los Angeles and anywhere for that matter. Yet three fortunate women managed to find success in their careers but when it comes to men and dating, they sometimes miss the mark. One is an actress all the way from Louisiana, another is an attorney from the Big Apple, and the last is a biracial yogi from the Northern side of California. Will love find them or will they drown in their tears of sorrow from heartbreak?

Who Ya Wit? (2022) In this suspenseful story, radio host Angela Yee plays Monica, the friend of Catherine Martinez’s character Desa Rae. Monica does everything she can to warn her newly divorced friend about dating a 29-year-old named Roc. As she falls deeper and deeper for him, she learns that everything is not on the up and up and as it appears. Will he go on to live his aspiring kingpin life or will her love be enough to make him change his ways?

Netflix

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) The interest sensation turned comedian performed his first live stand-up set in Washington, D.C., where he keeps it real about his life as a dad of 10 kids with multiple women. He also gives his unfiltered take on his dating life and how to tell if a woman likes him. The title was reportedly inspired by another one of his comedic routines, “in which he claims men cannot cheat on women because they have direct communication with God, among other reasons.”

BET+

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy (2023) Amid breakup rumors, Taye Diggs’ latest role follows him as a successful man and womanizer with many female lovers, who all become suspects in his murder. The film also stars his alleged ex Apryl Jones, Keesha Sharp, Ernestine Johnson, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, Yandy Smith, and many others.

Peacock

Fast X (2023) Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Vin Diesel and more fan favorites from the “Fast & Furious” franchise return for the tenth film. Diesel’s character Dom has his whole world turned upside down after receiving a threat from likely the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced.

Amazon Prime

A Thousand and One (2023) Singer, actress, and multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor received an immense amount of praise for acting in this film at the Sundance Film Festival in January. She plays Inez, a struggling mom who just returned from prison while learning to navigate life and raise her 6-year-old son. He was placed into foster care during her incarceration, and after a freak accident, she took him home with her to live in a run-down apartment in Harlem.

A Thousand and One is a devastator. Teyana Taylor's powerhouse portrayal of an uncompromising and unapologetic mother reclaiming her son from foster care is one of the year's best. She could be the breakthrough performer of the year. pic.twitter.com/EGnN8X7DFd — Mark Johnson (@MarkLikesMovies) September 22, 2023

Hulu

iHeart Radio Music Festival Livestream (2023) Tune into this year’s festival right in your living room while dancing to performances from the two-day music concert. The festival’s Friday roster includes Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, TLC, Miguel, Lil Durk and more on Sept. 22, followed by performances from Public Enemy and Travis Scott on Saturday, Sept. 23. The show begins each night at 10:10 pm.

Law & Order: SVU (Season 24) (2020) Watch Capt. Olivia Benson, the NYPD’s elite Special Victims Unit, and her dedicated team of officers and lieutenants investigate sexually related crimes. This season, Detective Amanda Rollins says farewell to the SVU office as she prepares to welcome her first child with Carisi. Meanwhile, Benson and her former partner, undercover agent Elliot Stabler, get closer than ever. Find out what happens when he attempts to kiss her.

Starz