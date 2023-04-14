‘I Did Them with the Wrong People’: 50 Cent Expresses Regret About Working with Starz, Says He’s Not Doing Any ‘BMF’ Spinoffs or Selling Anymore Shows to the Network

Rapper 50 Cent is sounding off again about his frayed relationship with Starz. The 47-year-old television producer said that he would not be selling any more shows to the network he ended ties with last September.

Jackson produced several shows for Starz, including the beloved “Power” series and its three spinoffs, “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force,” and “BMF (Black Mafia Family).”

On April 13, the music and entertainment mogul shares a post on Instagram, noting his frustration while seemingly expressing his regret for working with Starz despite producing some of the most-popular shows on television.

50 Cent says he’s not producing any more shows with Starz on Instagram. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram.)

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” he wrote. “I’m not doing any BMF spin-offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. GLG GreenLightGang #.”

50’s post received over 159,000 likes and over 3,700 comments from fans who expressed their support for the rapper-turned-mogul.

“Im here for whatever. Shame Starz couldn’t make it work. I really liked the partnership cause 50 carrying right now,” noted one fan.

“Let me know where you going at and I’ll cancel my subscription with Starz,” replied another fan. “Say the word!”

“bro say this every 2 months [laughing emojis] and imma pick 50 side every time,” added another.

A few people suggested Fif should continue his projects elsewhere, including two who said, “Do it independently, plenty people would invest in it , ‘Channel 50’ sounds star,” and “He should start up his own streaming network.”

After 50 Cent announced the end of his television deal with Starz, fans were prepared to end their subscriptions with the network.

This was after months of him sharing posts about the show’s success, including informing his 29.2 million Instagram followers that “Power Book IV: Force” had the highest-rated premiere of any show on the network.

Cousins! Congratulations are in order for 50 Cent following news that he has a total of THREE top rating series amongst Black households in 2021!

Which one is your fave Power Book 2 , Raising Kanan or BMF? pic.twitter.com/OV3bIlu0HC — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) January 7, 2022

At the time, the recording artist — whose born name is Curtis James Jackson III — said he had “no hard feelings” about not renewing his contract.

The New York native kicked off the new year by revealing plans to expand “BMF” with three spinoffs at the season 2 premiere in January.

Jackson also signed a deal in February to create scripted dramas, animated series, and live-action comedies with Fox Entertainment. The “Many Men” rapper will produce content with his production company, G-Unit Film & Television.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox,” Jackson said. “A perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”

Jackson was recently announced as executive producer of the animated series, “Lady Danger,” starring fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj. She will also receive credit as an executive producer.