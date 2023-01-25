‘We All Got Bad A— Kids’: T.I. Hits Back at Criticism of His Son King’s Negative Behavior

T.I. is certain that he is not the only parent of a rogue teenager. In fact, he is willing to bet that any parent with multiple children likely has one that is considered a “bad a— kid.”

For the “King Back” rapper and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, that child is their son King Harris. The father of six recently opened up about the behavioral challenges that have played out for the world to see. While appearing on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, T.I. said his son is mostly trying to find his way in life like any other young adult. He mentioned King telling him he didn’t want to be just a kid of celebrities. ” ‘I don’t want to live off of y’all success,’ he said. ” ‘I don’t want to have to be in y’all shadows.’ “

T.I. and King Harris Photo: VH1 screenshot.

“He really want to be looked at, not just as his own man…he want to go through different challenges and adversities, he want to be tested and graded on his response to whatever his skillset is in that area. Not, ‘Oh he did bad ‘cause he T.I son’ or ‘He did good ‘cause he Tiny son.’ He just really want a clean slate,” he said.

The privileged 18-year-old began making headlines for all the wrong reasons last spring. Despite having ample access to resources like a good education, the aspiring lyricist has proven that he would much rather be enrolled in the school of hard knocks.

Some of his antics that have circulated on social media include the 2020 tussle he had while on school grounds in the boy’s restroom and the ordeal where he berated a Waffle House employee after his order was messed up.

In September, the Grand Hustle Prince found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested for driving without a seatbelt. T.I. addressed the onslaught of criticism from fans online, who urged him to talk some sense into his son. “I know my son. Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama and his grandmama,” he said during an Instagram Live session. He continued, “His a— is going to prison … if he keeps this s— up, his a— is going to prison. Ain’t no way around it, ain’t nothing I’mma be able to do about it,” added the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Still, T.I. stressed to podcast host Shannon Sharpe that his son has a strong sense of moral standards and is not just a wayward celebrity kid acting out. “I love him through it, whatever he going through, I love him through it and I can’t say he a great kid enough…Media don’t talk enough about the good parts,” said the King of the South.

He continued, “I would like to shed light on the fact that we all got bad a– kids, okay? Now don’t make it seem like I’m the only one here who got bad a— kids. If you ain’t got no bad — kid you got one and you got lucky. Anybody with three or more, multiples, you got one that you don’t know what the hell you gon’ do with.”