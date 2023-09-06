‘I Think It Could Cause Issues’: Massachusetts Family, Community Shocked at Teen’s Death After Participating In ‘One Chip Challenge’

A 14-year-old from Massachusetts died hours after taking part in the “One Chip Challenge,” a viral social media trend that involves a person eating a spicy snack.

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, ate the extremely spicy Paqui chip at school on Sept. 1 and died hours later.

Harris Wolobah reportedly died after participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge. (Photos: GoFundMe)

The teen’s family suspects the challenge to eat the chip, which includes Carolina Reaper pepper and Scorpion Chile pepper as its ingredients, played a role in his sudden death.

After eating the chip, Harris reportedly started to experience a stomach ache. A school nurse called the boy’s family, and he was sent home. While they thought he was getting better, reports show Harris was getting ready to go to basketball tryouts when he passed out in front of his brother.

His mother Lois Wolobah, said they rushed him to the closest hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead, according to NBC 10 Boston. Harris’ cause of death is still pending. Wolobah believes the hot pepper killed her son.

Dr. Lauren Rice of Tufts Medical Center says the chip could be dangerous.

“It could cause difficulty with breathing. I think it could cause issues with the esophagus,” Rice said.

The Carolina Reaper pepper is one of the hottest peppers in the world. The makers of Paqui have a warning on the label that only adults should eat the chip, and if someone is experiencing any discomfort, they should see a doctor.

Paqui, a Texas tortilla chip maker, introduced the “One Chip Challenge” in 2016 as a way to market the item. The chip also contains capsaicin, an active ingredient in chili peppers that is used in pepper spray and bear spray, according to the National Capital Poison Center. It is said to be “more irritating than mace.” Children should not participate in the challenge.

A spokesperson from the Worcester police confirmed that they were looking into the teenager’s death. Authorities did not specify whether their investigation was centered on potential criminal involvement.

The Worcester Public Schools also confirmed that when the teen felt poorly at school, they reached out to the family to pick him up, and he expired under his family’s care.

The school is currently offering counseling and social-emotional support to its students and staff after this tragic death.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends, and teachers,” said Superintendent Rachel H. Monarrez. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

In 2022, paramedics were called to the South View Middle School in Edina, Minnesota, after middle school students tried the TikTok “One Chip Challenge” and complained about eye pain and difficulty in breathing. During their gag, the preteens had to eat extremely spicy chips and then try to endure the fiery sensation it produced without eating or drinking for as long as possible.

The school disciplined the student who convinced others to participate in the challenge and warned that those who attempt the challenge again on the school’s campus will face serious discipline, according to reports.

