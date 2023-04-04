‘Paps Genes Didn’t Even Put Up a Fight’: Remy Ma and Her Daughter Have Fans Raving Over Their Resemblance and Matching Outfits In New Photo

Remy Ma and her 4-year-old daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie, surprised Mary J. Blige on a recent morning show, but their matching outfits stole the entire segment.

The “Real Love” songstress joined “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss her new children’s book, “Mary Can!” She was left speechless once she saw her best friend and adopted niece take the stage.

(L-R) Drew Barrymore, Reminisce, Mary J. Blige, and Remy Ma on stage at “The Drew Barrymore Show.” (“The Drew Barrymore Show”/YouTube Screenshot)

As they entered the stage, the mother and daughter duo can be seen adorably rocking white short-sleeved shirts with green floral print skirts. While Reminisce comfortably wore white sneakers, Remy Ma — whose real name is Reminisce Mackie — was seen in white closed-toe heels.

During their surprise appearance, Remy Ma gushed over her and Reminisce’s relationship with Blige.

“My daughter’s 4-year-old, I can’t, I don’t even know how she like latched onto Mary like that,” Remy said. “One day she has this song called ‘Amazing’ and she keeps playing the song over and I’m like ‘How do you know this song?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s Mary.’ ”

@Theybf_daily shared a photo of Remy, Reminisce, Barrymore, and Blige on its page, and fans couldn’t help but acknowledge how much the “Conceited” rapper’s child resembled her.

“Omg she is Remy’s TWIN”



“Paps genes didn’t even put up a fight with this one”



“She stole her momma’s whole EVERYTHING!”

The 42-year-old shares her only daughter with her husband, rapper Papoose. The two New York natives have been married since 2008, but they have been together now for nearly two decades.

When Remy Ma was released after serving six years of an eight-year prison sentence for her connection in a 2007 shooting, she and Papoose decided to officially get married again on Dec. 17, 2015, during an elaborate ceremony on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

The Grammy-nominated artist revealed that she and her husband were expecting their daughter, whom they have nicknamed “the golden child,” in July 2018 after tedious IVF treatments.

Remy Ma, Papoose & Their Daughter 🖤🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9Su0o31Lzh — Reginald B Myers (@polo_man404) December 17, 2022

Their pregnancy journey was not an easy one, as the couple encountered hardships with infertility struggles and even suffered a miscarriage. Fans were able to witness their journey through their time on “LHHNY.”

The arrival of Remy Ma and Papoose’s daughter can be viewed on their one-season spin-off series, “Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.”

In addition to Reminisce, Remy Ma also has a 22-year-old son, Jayson Smith, from a previous relationship. As for Papoose, he has three other daughters: 26-year-old Dejanae Mackie, 23-year-old Shamele Mackie, and 22-year-old Destiny.