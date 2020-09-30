‘The Sweetest Ever’ Tamar Braxton Shows Love to Jeannie Mai As ‘The Real’ Star’s Fiancé, Rapper Jeezy, Gifts Her A Billboard

On Monday night, fans were left gushing after “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton showed love to her former “The Real” costar Jeannie Mai, after Mai’s fiancé, rapper Jeezy, gifted her a billboard on his birthday.

Mai captioned the Sept 28 post, “When I’m trying to surprise the Birthday King tonight- and he ends up surprising ME 👁👁🤯😳 WHO DOES THAT!!? 🥴 Like the man said..pls VOTE 8PM ET to 10PM ET by texting JEANNIE to 21523 during the east coast show ONLY! (Voting closes 8pm PT west coast time.) Then click link in bio to vote JEANNIE 10 more times!!! THANK YOU baby and yall join me in wishing @jeezy the Happiest Birthday!“ Tamar was one of the many people sharing their adoration over the sweet video. “The sweetest EVER ‼️‼️❤️✨” Many fans applauded the singer’s kind words.

One fan said, “Tamar is a lot but she has no malicious intent. She’s just an emotional Pisces.”

“Tamar has the sweetest heart🥺,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan gushed, “Love it❤️❤️”



“How sweet 😍😍,” a fourth fan replied.

A fifth fan cheered, “We love to see it 🖤👏🏽.”

The video shows the rapper pulling up in his black-and-white Lamborghini to the billboard that says “Vote Jeannie,” wishing her good luck as she competes for the “Dancing With The Stars” trophy. “I just want to wish you luck on your big night tonight. I got a little something for you. Can you sign it for me?” As the video goes on, “The Real” co-host is hiding behind a multicolored assortment of balloons.

This isn’t the first time that the “Love and War” singer made headlines for mentioning her former “The Real” co-stars after her departure from the daytime television show back in 2016. In March, Tamar participated in “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” singing challenge and tagged former co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton alongside singer Mariah Carey, Tiny Harris, and her sister Toni Braxton to join. She captioned the March 23 post, “My Dear God, You are the ONLY thing that has got us. We are depending on you. YOU are the only one who can fix this. This here is bigger than all of us……BUT you are BIGGER

The video generated over 500,000 views and over 4,000 comments. The challenge was created by mogul Tyler Perry; the purpose behind it was to help uplift everyone’s spirits during challenging times.