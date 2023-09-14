Between Her Offbeat Dance Moves to Black Music to a Tray Full of Cocktails, Drunk Taylor Swift Was a Whole Mood at the 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift won big at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and in between collecting her “Moonmen,” she got lit and fans loved every minute of it.

Various clips were shared online that showed the pop princess grooving to her own melody — or beat in her head. When she wasn’t dancing like no one was watching, she was sipping on whatever alcoholic beverages the crew was serving.

The ceremony went down on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with some of the music industry’s biggest names, such as Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Ice Spice, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, and more in attendance.

Taylor, who is now 33, made history by tying for the most wins in one night and for having the second-most trophies overall. She won nine awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Midnights” and the award for Best Pop Video for her hit song “Anti-Hero.”

Fans captured her celebrating her victories on video and flooded the X platform as many social media users shared hilarious remarks about her behavior.

In one day, one video on TikTok received over 4.7 million views.

this video of taylor swift is going viral TikTok.



— 1M likes, 4.7M views | 9hpic.twitter.com/zjvUqnzkQa — SWIFTs TikTok (@SwiftsTiktok) September 13, 2023

Some fans could not get enough of her talking about Doja Cat’s performance saying, “It’s giving movie, it’s giving cinematography.”

Taylor Swift after Doja Cat’s #VMAs performance:



“It’s giving movie, it’s giving cinematography”



pic.twitter.com/AkSaHaqaQi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

“TAYLOR SWIFT DID WHAT AT THE VMAS” was the caption for a boomerang of her dancing offbeat provocatively and awkwardly rubbing her hands between her legs.

TAYLOR SWIFT DID WHAT AT THE VMAS pic.twitter.com/4hdceqFOcU — 7 (@gaygirlypop) September 13, 2023

One fan caught her “vibing” to Lil Wayne performing “A Mill” during his set.

Taylor Swift vibing to A Milli by Lil' Wayne at the VMAs.

©️ MTV #VMA pic.twitter.com/5NAzNSuebQ — Daily Taylor Memes (@DailyTaylorMeme) September 13, 2023

They also caught her jamming to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion catching her “bending” as the stars were “twerking.”

Taylor bending over when megan was twerking so she could get a closer look 😭pic.twitter.com/MSXRn9ajRX — ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🖤 (@AKISTALLI) September 13, 2023

The VMAs are not the only place where Taylor cuts up. The singer has quite a reputation for being a party girl at award shows. One person even created a 17-minute YouTube video of her jamming at ceremonies like the Brits, Grammys, and other events.

Who knew Taylor was so fun?

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.