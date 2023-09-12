‘This Isn’t Her First Time’: ‘LHH: ATL’ Fans Are Unconvinced By Erica Mena’s Apology for Calling Spice a ‘Blue Monkey, Some Claim She’s ‘Trying to Get’ on the Show After Being Fired

After weeks of silence, Erica Mena has finally addressed her explosive and heated argument with “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” castmate Spice, in the episode that aired on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

In her statement, the former video vixen and reality star also denied claims that she was a racist.

Mena has been in the media for nearly two weeks after her heated conversation with Spice that resulted in her referring to the Jamaican dancehall artist as a “blue monkey” on the VH1 series. Spice is known for wearing a variety of blue hairstyles.

Erica Mena fired from ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after facing backlash for calling cast mate Spice a “blue monkey.” (Photos: @ericamena/Instagram; @spiceofficial/Instagram)

Their interaction quickly went viral online, causing social media users to call out Mena and demand she be fired. Days after the episode aired, the Puerto Rican and Dominican actress was booted from the Atlanta franchise. Last week, she lost her role in the next season of the ALLBlk series “HUSH” as Gina, after appearing in eight episodes.

Since both announcements, Mena has maintained a low profile with minimal posts shared on social media, but now she’s speaking out.

Mena reportedly talked to TMZ where she apologized for her harmful language.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness,” she said. “My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

She continued, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Mena shares her two younger children, Safire and Legend, with her ex-husband and Jamaican-American rapper Safaree Samuels. The “Paradise” artist seemingly spoke out to defend his ex-wife’s name in an Instagram post last week, noting that his children “need their mother.”

The 35-year-old then admitted to understanding “the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

Many individuals in The Shade Room’s comments section were less than moved by Mena’s words, claiming that she’s only speaking out due to the consequences of her words.

“She trying to get them jobs back. But this isn’t her first time calling a black woman a monkey..”

“She could’ve said ANYTHING ELSE, but she chose to say what she chose to say what she said. she deserve losing money, she should’ve handled it differently. her fault.”

Back in 2015, Mena reportedly was heard arguing with a Cleveland promoter after failing to attend a scheduled appearance at a nightclub. There was allegedly a dispute over how much she was expected to be paid for her appearance and her hotel stay and Mena reportedly said, “I don’t usually do business with these black monkeys.”



There were also a few individuals who felt her consequences this time around were too harsh, suggesting that an argument may result in low blows getting thrown.

“Y’all might be disgusted by me in an argument then because I’ma go low to h–l when I’m mad.”

“We know it wasn’t racial some just don’t like you so they made it what it wasn’t. They just picking & choosing.”

Her harsh comments arrived after Spice claimed that Mena’s 16-year-old son, King Javier from a previous relationship, allegedly hated her. A few “LHH” cast members have spoken against Mena’s firing, but ultimately the decision came down to producers and show creator Mona Scott-Young.

