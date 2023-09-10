‘Chickens Have Come Home to Roost’: Erica Mena Loses Acting Gig After Calling Spice a ‘Blue Monkey’

In recent weeks, Erica Mena, the former “Love and Hip Hop” personality, has been forced to face the consequences for hurling a racially charged comment at another cast member, Spice. The Puerto Rican actor called the Jamaican singer a “blue monkey,” invoking a historically painful racial slur.

As a result, the mother of two lost her spot on VH1’s popular reality show and her role in the next season of “HUSH,” an AllBlk streaming series. She had previously appeared as Gina in eight episodes of the show’s first season.

The producers released a statement that said, “We do not condone Erica Mena’s recent reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of Hush, set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago, but in the event of additional seasons she will not be part of the cast.”

Some people believe her being fired and losing other non-“LAHH”-related projects is wrong.

“That’s what I don’t get. Every time they get into it, Erica Mena, they always bring that sh-t up,” said comedienne Jess Hilarious on “The Breakfast Club.” “I don’t think Erica was using it as a racial slur. Maybe Spice [looks] like a monkey to her. Whatever the f-ck you look like, you look like.”

The comments have had a ripple effect in the community, and many believe she brought the backlash on herself, and question those who are justifying her comments.

“Atp I’m convinced all the “black” ppl in the comments defending Erica really just imaginary friends because AINT NO WAYYY you don’t understand why that comment was racist af!! Y’all take this delulu shhh too far and it NEVER gave.”

“…and she still hasn’t APOLOGIZED… so stop feeling sorry for her. This same thing happened to Nick Cannon. He had to sit in his mistake and learn from it and he apologized quickly and what is he doing now? MULTIPLE SHOWS so she could bounce back but If she didn’t mean it why’d the apology not as LOUD as the disrespect? Why NO apology at ALL. She shouldn’t have to lose EVERYTHING to push her to say I’m sorry.”

News of Mena’s termination was made public on Saturday, Sept. 2. “Love & Hip Hop” issued a statement to its official Instagram account sharing their decision with their fans.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Viewers took note and believe that this is just the beginning of the price Mena will have to pay for her comment.

“More fallout from this will come. Her comment was nasty, distasteful and blatantly racist. She got away with this for a long time now the chickens have come home to roost.”

