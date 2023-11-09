‘It’s Just a Coincidence’: Erica Mena Claims She Uses the Word Monkey As an Insult Toward Her Sister or Anyone, Not Just Spice or Other Black People

Erica Mena is steadfastly defending herself against accusations of being racist amid backlash from her calling “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member Spice a blue monkey during a heated argument.

Mena has previously spoken out about the situation, which aired during an episode of the show in August. She has claimed that producers used the explosive scene to boost ratings and create more buzz about the long-running franchise.

In a recent interview with reality show producer Carlos King, she continued to stand firm on that theory as well as address her history with the controversial word.

Erica Mena (left) admits she uses the word monkey to insult her sister or anyone, not just Black people like Spice (right). (Photos: @ericamena/Instagram, @spiceofficial/Instagram)

She first began by admitting that monkey had been a chosen insult of hers well before her encounter with Spice. “It’s been used by me, but not because I meant it in anything racial,” she explained around the 12-minute mark of part 2 of her discussion with King.

“I don’t even want to say the wrong thing, because I know how sensitive this is, and I want people to understand that even if I don’t have the right words to explain it, I do know the damage” her words caused, she told King.

Amid an outcry from viewers, Mena was indefinitely suspended from the series. Weeks into the backlash, MTV also hosted a roundtable discussion about racism and colorism with “LHHA” cast members. Mena was not invited to participate. She says what is important to her now is making amends with her supporters. “I know that I disappointed a lot of people,” “The Stepmother” actress said.

When asked why it seemed as though the term monkey only came up when dealing with Black people, Mena explained, “It’s just a coincidence, but it’s not that (racist intent) … I’ve definitely called my sister a monkey before, and you know, like, it’s a word that I used to insult someone or be playful, never with intention of being racial or that.”

“There’s not a racial bone in my body,” said Mena, who comes from a blended family in the melting pot of New York. Despite years of backlash for various incidents on the show, the model said the blue monkey incident has been the biggest learning lesson for her.

As she became emotional around the 19:35 minute mark, she was adamant in stating, “I’m not racist, and I’m not a colorist, and I’m sorry to those people who I offended.” She refused to apologize to Spice, claiming the Jamaican artist was not bothered by the derogatory remark.

“We don’t have to respect or believe her. She need to have her black kids to respect her in the long run. By using the word ‘monkey’ and wishing ‘death’. It’s not ok as a mother,” read a comment on video.

A recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta showed a controversial argument between reality star Erica Mena and Dancehall queen Spice.



Any Thoughts?? 👀#EricaMena #Spice #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/qjNHvHyJCk — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 31, 2023

“Erica said herself she’s experienced being around all cultures growing up, so she knew exactly what that ‘word’ meant to black people,” wrote another viewer. A third stated, “I still don’t hear the accountablity of her action , speaking out to the black community.”

Mena was previously married to “LHH” co-star Safaree Samuels for three years and separated for one when their divorce was finalized in September 2022. Together they share two children.

In other Mena news, the reality star celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 8 with a trip to Dubai.

