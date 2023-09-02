‘Erica Knew Better’: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fires Erica Mena Following Backlash for Calling Fellow Castmate Spice a ‘Blue Money’

It looks like Erica Mena‘s time on “Love & Hip Hop” has officially come to an end over her vicious and verbal attack on fellow cast mate Spice, whom she called a “blue monkey.”

Erica Mena fired from ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after facing backlash for calling cast mate Spice a “blue monkey.” (Photos: @ericamena/Instagram; @spiceofficial/Instagram)

Mena will no longer be featured on the Atlanta franchise of the VH1 series after first joining in season seven in 2018. However, after comparing the Jamaican dance hall artist, who is of a darker complexion and wears blue wigs, to an animal, her reign has come to an end.

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season,” read a post on the show’s social media platforms.

It continued, “Effective immediately she will not appear in the next season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Mena, who is of Puerto Rican and Dominican ancestry, first joined the New York franchise for season two in 2011. It’s unclear if she will return to the New York series, but show creator Mona Scott-Young agreed with how the matter that has many writing think pieces about colorism and Hispanic women was addressed.

“Handled,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

RELATED: ’LHHATL’ Fans ‘Demand’ Erica Mena be Fired After Calling Spice a ‘Blue Monkey’ During Heated Argument

There have been mixed reactions to reports about Mena’s firing. Many online felt it was justified, considering she hurled a racial slur at another cast mate in the midst of an argument that began as a cordial conversation to address information Spice shared stemming from a discussion with Mena’s ex-husband, Safaree. The two share two children, a daughter, Safire Majesty, and a son, Legend Brian.

In the heat of the moment, Spice claimed that Mena’s 16-year-old son, King Javien, from another relationship, doesn’t “like” her. Some fans challenged “LHH,” noting that the firing came after the episode aired despite being filmed months ago, and others believe Spice should be fired as well.

“yall filmed it…edited…aired it…THEN fired her? why not just had cut it out n dealt w/ her on the bk end?”

“Y’all mad she got fired but at the end of the day you can’t compare somebody talking about somebody parenting to a racial slur. Erica knew better , y’all just fanned out. Both ladies were wrong but Erica took it too far.”

“It was for sure racially motivated , idc what y’all say.”

“I think Spice should be suspended as well! Erica clearly went into it with good intentions and Spice provoked her! If you want to call a spade a spade, Spice threw the first jab and she continues to on social media and interviews.”

Former “LHH: ATL” cast mate, Tabius Tate, who once dated Tokyo Vanity, defended Mena. He believes “anything goes” in the middle of a fight or when someone is disrespected on national television.

“When you about to fight anything goes…..nobody sparing ya feelings on tv or not… y’all wanna be scripted get some actors … if y’all wanna be truthful keep it raw and uncut…. Y’all ain’t never cared about how ppl felt about ppl… stop the cap,” he wrote. “mofos can cheat, lie, break up homes but y’all trippin about this Shyt in the midst of a fight… women talk Shyt about each other everyday lol … they’re both beautiful women that was arguing.”

Lyrica Anderson from “LHH: Hollywood” agreed, stating that she understood why Mena would be “offended” by Spice’s remarks about her son. She believes there are no “rules in an argument.”

The episode aired two days after Mena was arrested and charged with simple battery against an officer following a night at a club with friends Bambi, Zell Swag, and Saucy Santana.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

As previously reported, Santana claimed that Mena was “very belligerent” that night, which Bambi confirmed, saying that Mena was “lit” and kept getting into Zell’s face.

In a chat with The Shade Room, Bambi claimed that was the natural way they play with each other as friends. She also alleged that security used “excessive” force to grab Mena, who can be seen jumping on a couch in a video clip.

A police officer outside the club attempted to help with the removal of Mena, which provoked Zell, who was also hit with a battery charge, to intervene. Things escalated from there and all three individuals, as well as a fourth named Kareem Cadet, were all charged with obstruction of a police officer, according to WSB-TV.

The Shade Room also obtained arrest records that allege Mena bit the officer “on his shoulder leaving a reddish mark,” which Bambi denied seeing.

Mena has yet to post on any of her social platforms since, nor has she addressed any of the chatter online about her recent actions.