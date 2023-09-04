‘You Believe This Is Comparable to Calling Someone a Monkey?’: Joseline Hernandez Slams Fan Who Suggests She Be Removed from Reality TV Following Erica Mena’s Firing for ‘Blue Monkey’ Comment

Joseline Hernandez has clapped back at a fan who suggested she receive the same treatment as Erica Mena after a recent clip showed her dissing a dark-skinned woman.

Joseline Hernandez slams X account user who suggests she gets booted off reality TV just like Erica Mena. (Pictured: L-Joseline Hernandez @joseline/Instagram R-Erica Mena @ericamena/Instagram

The conversation sparked after “Love and Hip Hop” decision makers revealed that Mena had been fired from the Atlanta franchise after she hurled a racial slur at her castmate Spice. During an intense discussion between Mena and the Jamaican dancehall artist, Mena called Spice, who wears blue wigs, a “blue monkey.”

After the announcement circulated online, a few fans appeared to find the fate of Mena’s actions unfair. Some even called out other reality TV stars who’ve also made comments about an individual’s skin complexion and didn’t face cancellation consequences.

One X user brought up Hernandez and added a clip from her Zeus Network show, “Joseline’s Cabaret New York.”

In the clip, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” can be seen telling a cast member, Yummy P, to take off her synthetic wig because it makes her look like “a roach.” After Yummy P obeyed and later wrapped a black bandana around her straight-back braids, Hernandez told her, “you look beautiful.”

The clip also featured a lighter-skinned woman agreeing with Hernandez in her confessional, stating, “I’m sorry, but I had to agree. Like, the synthetic hair is not working for you, mama.”

“Where was this energy for @MsJoseline,” the X user wrote. The singer and rapper soon caught wind of the criticism and replied, “B—h suck my d–k.”

Bitch suck my dick https://t.co/f0gJlP2Ix1 — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) September 2, 2023

Hernandez didn’t take on this fight alone, as several X account users rallied up behind her, explaining why the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s comments differed from Mena’s.

“She was saying the wig ugly asf and that she looked better with her natural hair.”

“The difference is Joseline actually has black in her and proudly represents it. Erica doesn’t.”



“So you want us to cancel Joseline for telling a woman that synthetic wigs make her look like a roach and she’s beautiful with her natural 4C hair? You believe this is comparable to calling someone a monkey??? Okay.”

RELATED: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fires Erica Mena Following Backlash for Calling Fellow Castmate Spice a ‘Blue Monkey’

It appears as if Mena’s fans weren’t the only ones who felt as if she was being treated unjustly. Lil Scrappy also voiced his opinion about her termination in a now-expired Instagram Live that was reposted on @livebitez’s account.

In the video, the “LHH: ATL” star accused producers of setting Mena up just to let her go in the end.

He explained, “They set you up and put you… they get you all hyped up. Have somebody talking s–t to you. You know what I’m saying and then you react and then they want to fire you. You feel what I’m saying?”

In a follow-up Instagram Live, the “No Problem” rapper clarified that he was in no way defending or agreeing with Mena’s actions, but noted that he initially found it “weird” for “LHH” producers to sever ties with her.

“It was kind of weird that they fired her,” Scrappy said. “But when I looked at it and I had some conversation with myself and my fellow guys around me, that is kind of crazy.”

Mena’s ex-husband and father of her two youngest children, Safaree Samuels, also seemingly defended her name in an Instagram post. He shared a photo of him and their kids, daughter, Safire, and son, Legend.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

“My kids need their mother. My mumma taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say it at all protected by my God 24/7 365,” Samuels’ caption read.

Mena has not yet publicly addressed her remarks or the repercussions that followed.