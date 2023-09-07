‘Not Vi with Her Belly Out!’: Viola Davis Fans Do a Double Take After She Exposes Her Toned ‘Midriff’

Viola Davis’ outfit for the Beyoncé concert took fans by surprise in the best way possible.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the 58-year-old attended Yoncé’s second stop in Los Angeles, California, at the SoFi Stadium as a part of her Renaissance World Tour concert.

Viola Davis shows off her toned midriff in new photos. (Pictured: @violadavis/Instagram)

A photo of Davis standing beside “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown began circulating online, causing fans to do a double-take at the EGOT winner’s chosen ensemble.

In the photo, Davis can be seen rocking a bedazzled crop top that exposed her fit midriff. She paired the belly shirt with medium-washed jeans and a blue Nike Air zip-up jacket. As for her hair, it was styled into a curly afro, with a part in the middle of her scalp.

@MediumSizeMeech on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the image on its page, writing, “Not Miss Viola got her midriff out for Beyoncé! Okay girl.”

A few other X users joined in on the Davis hype, suggesting that “The Woman King” actress was “showing out” due to the amount of skin that was exposed.

“How to Get Away With Slaying.”

“Not Vi with her BELLY out! I know that’s RIGHT!”

“Auntie Vi was showing out for Bey.”

“Oh baby that skin is TIGHT! Auntie Viola hasn’t aged a day in her life.”

“Ms Viola has the body of a 20 year old athlete.”

Davis recently uploaded a montage of videos and photos from her time at the concert as a birthday tribute to Yoncé. The multifaceted artist turned 42 on Monday, Sept. 4.

“Happiest birthdays to the Queen herself,” Davis wrote. “God anointed you and US with your talent, generosity, and magnetism…. Your Renaissance Tour was an unforgettable masterpiece, igniting our hearts with the mesmerizing performances of your dancers, musicians, and backup vocalists.”



She continued, “Thank you for blessing us with your brilliance, @beyonce!!!”

Throughout her compiled video, fans can see that Davis was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon. The teenager was adopted by the “Widows” star and her husband Julius Tennon in October 2011.

In a 2017 interview with People magazine, Davis noted how amazing, but unfulfilling taking home award after award came to be.

“I wanted my life to mean and be something deeper,” she shared. “That’s when the urge came, and the urge was just very, very, very, strong. So I have a kid now, and she is just the light of our lives.”