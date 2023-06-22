‘The Promise Is to Never Let Go’:Viola Davis Shares Touching Tribute to Her Husband Julius Tennon on Their 20th Wedding Anniversary, Fans Send Congratulations and Well-Wishes

Similar to Ciara and Russell Wilson’s love story, Viola Davis said a prayer led her to her husband Julius Tennon. Clearly, it worked since the couple is celebrating two decades of holy matrimony.

In honor of their big milestone, the EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt anniversary post along with pictures from their never-ending love story.

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, celebrate 20 years of marriage. (Photo: @violadavis/Instagram)

“20 years of connection,” she began. “We’ve seen the loss of family members and held each other up. We’ve had accolades, triumphs, joy, grief, exhaustion and still I feel your grip.”

She continued, “Through the fire and brimstone of life we have held on…together…..to each other….understanding no matter what, the promise is to not let go. To the end my love…..Happy 20th Anniversary!!!”

The Rhode Island native and Tennon married on June 23, 2003 in her home state, after dating for four years. The duo first met in 1999 on the set of a show she was filming.

The happy couple received hundreds of messages in her comments section praising their relationship and wishing them another happily married 20 years.

Angela Bassett, who celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance last October, added, “IT JUST MAKES SENSE.”

Here’s what others had to say:

“Happiest of anniversaries to you and Julius.”

“Congrats! It’s a lovely thing you’ve had such an enduring partner to ride alongside you!”

“Happy 20th Anniversary with love.”

“Gorgeous couple. Y’all get better with age.”

Davis once said she prayed for her future husband in hopes that she’d meet a man up to her standards.

During last year’s “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event,” the 57-year-old told Oprah Winfrey that she was very detailed in asking God for exactly the type of man that she wanted.

“A big Black man. Because he said, ‘Viola, even the vacuous stuff, just put it all in there. Looks, everything,’ ” she remembered. “I said, ‘Really? With God? I gotta tell him that?’ He’s like, ‘Yes. You gotta put it all out there.’ He’s like, ‘Be careful.’ I went, and I got on my knees, and I did.”

The “How to Get Away with Murder” star said she also wanted a man from the South who was previously divorced and had kids of his own.

“Because I don’t want any pressure in that department,” she added. “Someone who’s maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community. Someone who goes to church and loves God.”

Davis said she was “committed” to the prayer and three-and-a-half weeks later she met the ex-football player on the set of “City of Angels.”

She starred in the CBS medical drama as Nurse Lynnette Peeler in 2000. That same year, Tennon landed a role as Dr. James Holly in two episodes. The series ran for two seasons on the network before being cancelled.

Davis and Tennon share a 12-year-old daughter, Genesis, whom they adopted as an infant in 2011. That same year, the couple created a production company called JuVee Productions.