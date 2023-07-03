‘Don’t Play with Ms Marjorie Hunny’: Marjorie Harvey Shuts Down the ‘Gram with Her Anniversary Look In New Video with Husband Steve Harvey

Steve and Marjorie Harvey brought in their wedding anniversary this year with style, as they do with any celebratory post.

The couple decided to celebrate their 16th anniversary, which was reached on June 25, with a luxurious photo shoot in Italy. Fans were left drooling over behind-the-scenes footage both individuals shared on their respective Instagram pages.

Marjorie Harvey’s new post with her husband Steve puts fans in a trance. (Pictured: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

The Harveys visited Lake Como in Italy to take their photos and their enchanting outfits were put together by celebrity stylist Elly Karamoh.

Via Marjorie’s post, fans were able to see her pose in a long white silk coat with fur trickling along the sides. Once she turned around, she can be seen wearing a white backless satin YSL gown with a slit running up her leg.

Her video also featured clips of Steve, 66, who looked as fly as ever in his white suit and gold Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket. Throughout the recording, Marjorie, 58, and the popular game show host can be seen walking down a staircase, exchanging intimate kisses and longingly staring at each other.

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life,” she wrote as her caption. The former fashion designer added Coco Jones’ popular R&B song “ICU” as background music.

Steve also shared the same video, writing, “Still going strong @majorie_harvey,” as his caption.

Several celebrities such as “The Game” actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, model Winnie Harlow, former reality star Tami Roman and more flooded Marjorie’s comments section with emojis and encouraging messages.

Many users also found themselves spellbound by Marjorie’s ability to work the walkway as if it were her own personal runway.

“One thing Mrs. Harvey is gonna do is serve the ppl looks and a mean walk!!!!!”

“Happiest Anniversary to the Harvey’s Mrs. Marjorie you CANNOT be Duplicated.”

“I wanna be like Mrs Marjorie when I grow up.”

“Listen don’t play with Ms Marjorie hunny u will NOT win!! Happy Anniversary!”

This woman has given me the absolute best years of my life happy anniversary darling ….I love you Marjorie pic.twitter.com/jrnHkSEYaq — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 25, 2023

The beloved couple first met back in the 1990s at a comedy club, however, they went their separate ways after dating for a few weeks.

Nearly two decades later, they reconnected in 2005, and were married by 2007. As the public can see, they’ve been going strong ever since and seemingly have a healthy blended relationship with their children, which includes: Karli, Brandi, Jason, Broderick Jr., Morgan, Wynton and model Lori Harvey, and a bunch of grandkids.