‘Quit Trying to Give a Boy Your Lifestyle and He Ain’t Earned’: Resurfaced Clip Shows Steve Harvey Seemingly Warning Keke Palmer About Dating Certain Men Amid Online Drama with Her Child’s Father

Keke Palmer is trending on Twitter after her child’s father, Darius Jackson, put her on blast for wearing a revealing outfit to see Usher in concert.

A now-viral video captured the overzealous 29-year-old mom as the “Confessions” heartthrob serenaded her at his Las Vegas residency show.

Darius Jackson publically shamed his girlfriend Keke Palmer for wearing a sheer dress at Usher’s concert. (Photos: @keke/Instagram, @meater/Instagram)

Palmer can be seen fixing her hair and outfit, which was a see-through Givenchy dress, as she hugged Usher. Underneath she wore a thong bodysuit, which apparently wasn’t up to her boyfriend’s “standards & morals” for a mother.

Jackson, who first met the actress at a party before she slid into his DMs, berated her for seemingly disrespecting their household. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation,” he tweeted. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Due to all of the backlash, fans began revisiting the time Steve Harvey tried to give Palmer a hard lesson about dating men that are not on her level.

In a resurfaced January 2019 clip from “The Steve Harvey Show,” Harvey tries to give the young multi-hyphenate some game, but in her youthful “know-it-all-ness,” she dismissed him at every turn.

“Uncle Steve ain’t trying to get you with no billionaire. He’s trying to get you with somebody that has a plan to have something,” he said.

The host of “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” laughed it off, admitting that she has taken his advice and tried to date billionaires but it turned out to be horrible.

“You need somebody with something,” he explained. “Quit trying to give a boy your lifestyle and he ain’t earned it.” Harvey then conceded that not everyone starts off as a billionaire, but he advised her to date a man that aspires to be one.

He continues by saying she never dates the guys he tries to hook her up with.

Palmer pushes back that all men, rich or poor, can be crummy and have “just as much baggage” as the next man, but Harvey insists a deeper lesson must be learned.

“Basically telling her that she needs to go with men who are established or on a guaranteed track to being established. He was tired of her only going for pretty boys,” wrote one fan.

“Steve was tryna give her some GAME,” said another.

A third said, “She is hearing something but she is not listening at all.”

Meanwhile fourth asked, “Was Steve talking about her current boyfriend?,” which prompted another to reply, “It kind of sounds like it lmao.”

Steve was tryna give her some GAME https://t.co/6vx1ieikQN — BIG TREE$HA ❄️ (@ZoeGawd) July 6, 2023

Jackson, a former YouTuber, actor, and fitness instructor, is far from the type of man Harvey would want for Palmer — particularly since some estimate her net worth at $7.5 million, a figure she disputes.

Her faithful fan base has also expressed concern about Jackson’s audacious comments, considering she is an unmarried woman making her own money.

The majority of fans’ comments were ferociously in defense of Palmer, which led Jackson to shut down his social media accounts. Or so, “Y’all thought,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 28-year-old returned by mocking trolls that thought their comments would send him packing. “Controlling them notifications is Godsend. Thank you, @elonmusk,” he continued. In another tweet, he shared a clip Kanye West rapping his verse in the “Forever” music video featuring Lil Wayne, Drake and Eminem.

West raps in the short clip: “Chasin’ the stardom will turn you to a maniac/ All the way in Hollywood and I can’t even act/ They pull the cameras out and goddamn, he snap / I used to want this thing forever, y’all can have it back.”

Jackson made sure none of her followers could reply, not even Steve Harvey. However, it’s unclear if Jackson and Palmer have officially split, but they have unfollowed each other on social media.

Jackson was a plus-one of his brother, actor Sarunas Jackson, when he met Palmer at the party. The “Insecure” actress said she seemingly fit right in with their family due to her “big personality” and her “hilarious” banter.

“It was easy, it was like day one for her,” Sarunas Jackson recently told Baller Alert, noting that Palmer told him he was cute. “She got him, he didn’t get her. She did what she had to do and I’m happy cuz now I got Leo here.”

Palmer and Jackson closed Black History Month this year by revealing the name of their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.