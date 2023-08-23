‘He Was Crazy as Hell’: Kenya Moore Says Kanye West’s Kinky Behavior Ruined Their First And Only Date After He Did This

Kenya Moore has known for over a decade that something was slightly off about Kanye West.

Long before his public and sometimes unscrupulous antics became the subject of headlines and social fodder, she was introduced to a more intimate and concerning side of the artist.

Kenya Moore says Kanye West ruined their only date after being caught doing something inappropriate. (Photos: Kenya/Instagram; Apple Music/YouTube.)

In her no-holds-barred sit-down with TV producer Carlos King, Moore recounted the time she went on a date with West.

Her immediate remark about the memory was, “He was crazy as hell!” At the time, the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” rapper already had multiple wildly successful albums under his belt and the respect of his peers.

“I met him, he was so sweet, he would call me all the time. He was a nice guy,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. “This was years ago, way before Kim Kardashian; I don’t even know, pre-housewives. So this had to be, I don’t even know the year, 2010 maybe. I don’t know.”

Moore noted that after 10 to 12 calls from West, she finally agreed to meet him. Her memory was hazy on the agreed-upon location of the date, but she stated they ultimately ended up at his house.

“He said he had to check on something at his house. … It was a newly renovated house. …All of the furniture was covered with plastic,” she recalled.

Kenya Moore went on a date with Kanye West around 2010 and it went exactly how you’d think 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/VhLcy9YstV — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) August 22, 2023

She further claimed that she waited 40 minutes for the hip-hop producer to reemerge before she sought him out by following a noise she heard in the house.

“I go down into this room, and he was in the room, and then I walk in and look on the TV, and it was porn. It’s like, uh, I’m going home! I was like, ‘What the hell!’

When asked if West had been caught in an indecent manner, she said, “No, he was just sitting there. He was literally just sitting there watching porn. … I saw him after, like out, but I never went out with him again. I was like, ‘Oh, no. This dude is crazy.’”

“The interview where Kenya Moore talks about her date with Kanye is insane but sounds so true,” read one comment about the foiled date.

“Kenya Moore said when she went on a date with Kanye he was in the other room watching porn. That’s when I knew he was an addict,” wrote another viewer.

A third claimed, “I would have walked out the door after waiting that long and not gone looking around the house for him.”

In 2018, West admitted he was a fan of the explicit adult content site Pornhub. That same year, he served as the creative director for the site’s first-ever Pornhub Awards. Last year an investigation was launched into claims that he exhibited problematic behavior and showed intimate images to Yeezy and Adidas staff.