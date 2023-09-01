Fans Accuse Tyrese of Being ‘Petty’ After He Shares Video Clip of Erica Mena Amid Messy Child Support Battle with His Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson is back with another message seemingly connected to his ex-wife Samantha Lee following their messy child support battle.

The singer and Lee share 4-year-old, Soraya, who was born during their five-year marriage.

Tyrese seemingly shades ex-wife with Erica Mena clip amid child support battle over daughter Soraya. (Pictured: @tyrese/Instagram)

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the “Baby Boy” actor shared a video of Erica Mena from the “Love and Hip Hop” universe on Instagram.

The clip featured Mena celebrating news about her finalized divorce from her ex-husband and co-star Safaree Samuels. The former couple was married for nearly two years and share two children together.

However, according to the video, her happiness quickly turned to sadness after she was informed that she was awarded primary custody and that Samuels didn’t have to pay any child support.

“Now all of this financial burden of my children is on me. It’s not fair,” she cried in the clip.

Gibson kept his reason for sharing the upload under interpretation, writing, “Just here for the comments” in the caption.

As expected, fans flooded his comments section with their attempts to dissect his post.

“U petty for this.”

“The dad has the same obligation to take care of the kids financially. Especially if she has primary custody. it also depends on how much each parent is making.”

“To all the men out there that have to pay child support, let it go …build yourself and block your ex from seeing your true growth. Move on and build a happier life. Let them stay mad at the old you. They’ll stay trapped in a place that no longer exists.”

“Comments are horrible. She shouldn’t have to financially take care of them alone. Yes, kids are a financial burden… let’s not shy away from the truth. Ideally they should be raised by both parents and required to contribute to their future esp if someone has dole custody.”

“Don’t be girly like that @tyrese. She have the right to act like that bcus they both made them babies. It’s sad you supporting the guy bcus of your past smh.”

RELATED: Tyrese Takes Another Shot at His Ex-Wife Over $20K Child Support In New Song Months After Begging a Judge to Lower Amount

Over the past few months, Gibson has voiced his disagreement with a Fulton County judge who ordered him to pay more than $230,000 in back child support for Soraya.

#Tyrese calls on help of Black leaders after being ordered to pay $10k a month in child support, accusing Judge Kevin Farmer of being racist pic.twitter.com/RInT1ZEcAT — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 23, 2023

The R&B crooner also was ordered to pay $399,000 in legal fees that Lee acquired during their two-year divorce, which became official in August 2022.

During one of Gibson’s extensive rants, he accused the judge over his case of being racist, calling for Martin Luther King III, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and former mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young to meet him in the courtroom to appeal this ruling.

Many on social media have questioned the Grammy-nominated artist’s pleas to lower his child support, especially after he recently gifted his girlfriend Zelie Timothy a Range Rover Defender for her birthday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Several individuals have weighed in with their thoughts on why he’d spend money on the hot ride after “crying broke” to lessen his child support.

This past week, Gibson put his raw and uncut feelings about the money he owes in a newly released song titled “Love Transaction.”

In the tune, he called out Lee for leaving him “emotionally bankrupt,” noting that she never loved him. He claims the relationship was transactional, and complained about paying $20,000 a month in child support.

Gibson reportedly pays $10,690 for Soraya and the same monthly amount for his 16-year-old daughter, Shayla, whom he shares with his first wife, Norma Gibson.