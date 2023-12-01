Tyrese’s Homie Almost Caught a ‘5 Piece with a Biscuit’ After Singer Spotted a Photo of His Girlfriend Appear on His Friend’s Phone

Tyrese Gibson is doing a public service by advising people about technology and cellphones after his girlfriend’s picture popped up on his homie’s cell.

The “Fast and Furious” star told his Instagram followers that he almost laid hands on his friend when his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, called his buddy looking for the actor.

Gibson told his fans that he wasn’t aware that when a person receives an incoming call, the caller’s face is now displayed on their cellphone, courtesy of a recent iPhone system update.

Tyrese Gibson almost gave his friend a “5 piece” after his girlfriend Zelie Timothy’s photo appeared on the friend’s phone. (Photo: @tyrese / Instagram)

The 44-year-old joked that he almost gave his friend “a 5 piece” after Timothy, called the friend looking for him after he failed to answer his own phone when she called.

“Fellas just a heads up,” wrote Gibson. “One of the homies almost caught a 5 piece with a biscuit…. I didn’t answer so Zelie called one 2 of the homies phones looking for me….. She called HIS phone and HER image popped up….. I looked flat that nigha like…. WTF is my girl image doing on your phone…. He looked shook and said I don’t know.”

Gibson went on to note that he answered his friend’s phone to ask Timothy why her image was on his homie’s cell, but she just laughed, which only further upset Gibson.

“Then I answered and asked her? Did you know this nigha got a photo on of you on his phone? She softly chuckled and said ‘Babe are you serious?’ I said ‘what tf is funny?’ She paused and softly replied…. ‘It’s the new software update babe whoever I call will see my image’……. Welp that image gotta be deleted cause I can’t have the homies thinking them thoughts? She said what thoughts? I hung up……..Goodnight! lol.”

Fans replied to the post and asked why Gibson didn’t answer his phone when Timothy called.

“Sir why didn’t you answer your phone if you could answer your homie phone?” Another asked, “So you have the availability to check your homies phone but not your own when she call you?”

A small handful began teasing Gibson for getting so upset, including one who wrote, “Man you gotta chill. Do some yoga, write some more music, work out.”

Gibson has been dating Timothy since 2021 after meeting on Instagram, where he shares random and sometimes salacious appreciation posts about her. The “Baby Boy” actor reportedly sent her a direct message following his split from his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. The former couple broke up in 2020 after nearly three years of marriage and share a 5-year-old daughter, Soraya.

However, things appear to be very serious between Gibson and Timothy, the latter of whom received a Land Rover Defender for her 28th birthday complete with a red ribbon from Gibson. He shared a video of the surprise on Instagram and wrote in part, “Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful and patient souls God has ever connected me to.”