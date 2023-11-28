‘Who Spends That Kind of Money on a Kid’: Tyrese Slams Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Over $20,000 Child Support Request, Claims She’s Trying to Leach Off of Him

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is calling out his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, for allegedly trying to get money from him through his daughter’s child support.

The “Why You Gotta Act Like That” singer appeared on the Nov. 24 episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” where he talked about his recent legal struggles and fighting his $20,000 monthly child support order.

In a clip he posted from his interview, Tyrese tells the podcast hosts, “We never spent $20,000 on my daughter when we were together, and I had the money. Like, who spends that kind of money on a kid?” He went on to say, “She was the one when she took my baby from me.”

Tyrese asks how his ex-wife can spend $20k on their daughter, days after he asks for a new judge in his divorce case. (Photo: @tyrese/Instaram)

“We never spent $20,000 a month on our child, and the credit card was wide open,” said Tyrese. “So what the f—k do you suddenly need that kind of money for? She left me, and she’s trying to take my life with her.”

Budden replied to Tyrese’s rant, saying that the singer is “catching the short end” of the amount of money men at his level pay in child support. Tyrese shot back, saying, “I’m not paying that. That’s what they trying to get.” He also claims that his ex makes $160,000, implying that she doesn’t need that amount.

Tyrese captioned his post: “Fellas if you wanna still be married or have a girl for Christmas, keep her away from this interview.” Some fans agreed with him. One fan wrote, “I like how he broke it down. ‘When we were together we didn’t send 20k a month on our child.’ why does she need it now? Everyone knows what she’s doing (and women like her.)”

Others believe Samantha Lee has a genuine claim to the amount of money she’s requesting. “I mean, she gotta pay rent and stuff now, so 20k a month sounds about right, so the baby can maintain the same lifestyle,” wrote one Instagram user.

Tyrese’s ex-wife isn’t the only person the singer is taking issue with amid his divorce. The singer is also asking for a new judge to preside over the rulings. TMZ reported on Nov. 21. that Tyrese filed a legal document claiming that Fulton County Superior Court judge Kevin Farmer had it out for him. The actor alleged that Farmer canceled a court hearing where Tyrese was supposed to plead his case against having to pay a $450,000 bond in 10 days.

Tyrese said that if he were able to have his day in court, he would have told the presiding judge that paying that amount of money in that amount of time would be impossible for him, due to the recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place from July 14 to Nov. 9.

In the legal documents, he claimed that Farmer canceled the hearing just days before it was set to occur, which he felt proved the judge’s bias against him.

He also alleged that the judge had bullied his attorney and used a derogatory slur when referring to Samantha Lee.