‘You Deserve It!’: Trina Braxton and Von Scales’ Lavish Wedding Ceremony Leave Fans in Awe

The cat is officially out of the bag, and congrats are in order for newlyweds Trina Braxton and Von Scales, who recently released photos from their wedding!

The singer and “Sister Circle” co-host wed Scales in front of family and friends in a St. Louis ceremony Dec. 15. Braxton sisters Tamar, Towanda, Toni and Traci, brother Michael Jr. and their mother Evelyn Braxton were all in attendance for the lavish ceremony.

Fans flooded the wedding photos posted to Braxton’s Instagram.

“I am SCREAMING congratulations!”

“You DESERVE it! ❤️”

“Simply beautiful! 💙💙 🙏🙏🙏 Blessings to your marriage”

The reality star met her beau through a mutual friend after divorcing her third husband, Gabe Solis in 2015. Fans of the hit show “Braxton Family Values” watched the relationship between the St. Louis businessman and Braxton blossom despite the physical distance between the two.

During a birthday celebration for the youngest Braxton, Tamar, Scales took his relationship to the next level when he decided to propose. Although it was a beautiful moment, it was met with temporary drama when Tamar expressed disdain because she felt the proposal moment was stealing some of her birthday shine. But the tiff was quickly put to bed.

In April, Braxton shared with Essence that she knew it was love when she found herself missing Scales after hours on the phone and in between visits.

“I was like, ‘Wait … Trina, you like this dude!'” exclaimed Braxton.

Although she and her sisters hinted at the pending nuptials, a date was never made known to the public. But that doesn’t mean fans won’t get to see the ceremony.

There’s a chance that fans will seethe nuptials on an upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values” and the moments leading up to the exchange of vows and the fun of the reception that followed.

Braxton told People magazine, “I’m married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families. Who could ask for anything more??”