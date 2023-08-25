‘The SHEIN Version of Break My Soul’: Ciara Draws Comparisons to Beyoncé After Previewing New Music Visuals

Ciara dropped a 45-second visual for her latest song, “Winning,” but fans have compared the upbeat tune to another familiar sound from Beyoncé.

Ciara’s new music visual draws Beyoncé comparisons. (L) Ciara (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram) (R) Beyoncé (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram)

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Cici uploaded a video on social media accounts that featured her in a black mermaid-like dress with a baby blue background.

In the recording, she can be seen lip-synching her song’s chorus and the first verse while achieving minimal dance moves.

“God don’t play about me…I think he’s playing favorites #Winning,” her caption read. Ciara’s message referenced a line in her song.

Her post soon sparked a debate on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a few users drew comparisons to Yoncé’s 2022 hit single “BREAK MY SOUL.”



“Break My Sole (Cici’s Version).”

“YOU WONT CRACK MY SPIRIT.”

“Why it sound like her husband writing her songs.”

“Where is the budget.”

“They’re sayin this the SHEIN version of Break my Soul in the quote tweets babe idk if you knew.”

Among the criticism, many were singing Ciara’s praises, including one that said, “Yesssss like I said ! It’s GIVING VISUAL ALBUMMMMMMMM.”

While it is unclear what account started the comparison, both songs act as self-love declarations that encourage individuals to do what’s right for themselves.

Additionally, both songs also happen to feature the popular rapper Big Freedia. The 45-year-old artist helped popularize a style of music called Bounce. The sound originated in New Orleans and focuses on a person expressing self through full-body movement.

While many X users seemed to criticize the “Goodies” singer for seemingly sounding too similar to Bey, many rallied in Cici’s defense.

“Beyoncé is not the only person allowed to collab with Big Freedia and this sounds nothing like break my soul so the comparison is baffling. Do I think the song is good though? That’s debatable.”

“A bunch of nobodies in the QTs trying to shade a highly successful Black woman. Stay mad. #CiCi is winning.”

Ciara and Big Freedia are no strangers to collaborating with each other. They also have worked together on the “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” star’s song, “$100 BILL.”

Freedia was also a featured voice in Beyoncé’s 2016 “Formation” single.

In 2018, the NOLA native worked with Drake on his hit song, “Nice for What.” The funky anthem also sampled Lauryn Hill’s popular tune “Ex-Factor.”

Ciara has not yet publicly addressed the recent Beyoncé comparisons, however, she did previously clap back at a user who suggested that she makes “Tik Tok” music. While it is unclear why the soon-to-be mom of four is constantly being criticized by the public, she seems to remain unbothered by the negative comments that are frequently thrown her way.