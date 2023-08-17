‘I Love the Bounce Back’: Tia Mowry’s Message to Black Women About ‘Settling’ and Being ‘Underappreciated’ Strikes a Nerve with Fans Who Bring Up Her Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry shared a message for Black women on Instagram amidst her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict. A message about “power” was posted on the former “Sister, Sister” star’s page on Aug 15, which fans linked to the “All American” star.

Mowry rocked a black, satin suit-and-shorts ensemble paired with a mesh skirt and matching ankle strap high platform heels as she strutted down each hallway.

The 45-year-old used the track “Power (Remember Who You Are)” by SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and London singer Äyanna as background music. Text on the video read, “pov: you finally stepped into your power and stopped settling for less than you deserve.”

Tia Mowry shares a video on Instagram with a message for Black women. (Photo: @tiamowry / Instagram)

She also wrote a lengthy message for Black women.

“Black women. Let’s get real for a sec,” she wrote. “For so long, we’ve been told that being bold is the equivalent to being aggressive.”

The founder of 4U By Tia went on to speak on society’s expectation that Black women should “hide our power” or risk being called “nasty names.”

“That we should be straightening our hair, instead of embracing and letting our beautiful afros, curls, and braids SHINE. We are told to fit in, and to hide our power. When we stand up for ourselves, we often get called those nasty nasty names, and enough is enough.”

Mowry also spoke on Black women being “underappreciated” by society.

“Just because society isn’t always rooting for us doesn’t mean we should always believe them,” she continued. “It’s not easy when you are underappreciated, and it takes a strong black woman to stand and to thrive. But most importantly, to believe that she is worthy. No one has to tell us how beautiful we are. We acknowledge it ourselves and that’s power!”

She also shared a post on X recently captioned, “Embracing change instead of fearing it is grounding energy.”

Embracing change instead of fearing it is grounding energy ✨ — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) August 9, 2023

Fans loved Mowry’s video and reacted in the comment section. One fan replied, “Self growth is an amazing journey.”

Another seemingly referenced Mowry’s divorce from Hardrict. The former duo announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage and two children; 12-year-old son Cree and 5-year-old daughter Cairo.

“I love the bounce back,” added another fan. “The determination as women we forget our power we forget the hats we wear so many but the best one is that Crown we wear. Salute it slid but never fell.”

“Amen! I felt this post from deep within my heart,” added one.

The post comes a few weeks after Hardrict shared pictures from the picket lines in front of Warner Bros studios amid the actors strike.

Mowry and Hardrict seem to be having an amicable divorce and have agreed on joint custody of the children. They have also agreed to split expenses related to the kids, and Mowry and the children remained in their house following the split.

She recently shared with fans that she went out on her second date since her divorce with a mystery earlier this month. Meanwhile, her 43-year-old ex was captured posing with Busta Rhymes, Rah Digga, producer Benny Boom, and “Snowfall” star Isaiah K. John in pictures on his Instagram page.

Hardrict is a also a main cast member in Tyler Perry’s forthcoming movie with Meagan Good called “Divorce In The Black.” The film is currently in pre-production and the release date is not yet known.

