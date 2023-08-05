‘How Did Your Date Go?’: Single Tia Mowry Shows Off Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Look While Fans Bombard Her with Questions About Her Dating Life

Tia Mowry’s latest Instagram post was met with several fans who wanted an update on how her date night with a mystery man went.

A few days ago, the 45-year-old mompreneur announced that she was finally ready to hop back into the dating scene nearly four months after her divorce from Cory Hardrict was finalized. The pair announced their separation last October via Instagram after 14 years of marriage and 22 years of being together.

The former couple share two children; a 12-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, and a 5-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict.

In Mowry’s recent video, she can be seen preparing herself for “Hot Curl Summer” while using hair products from her own hair care line, “4U by Tia.” As the recording opened up, a ringing cellphone was heard in the background.

The “Sister, Sister” alum next was spotted rocking a white robe as she ran her hands through her curly hair.

It wasn’t long before the sound switched into a funky tune, and the clip transitioned and showed Mowry relaxing poolside on a beach chair. She could also be seen wearing an all-black one-piece bathing suit with shades resting on her face as she fluffed out her coiled coiffure.

“Suns out, curls out You already know I’m summer ready thanks to @4ubytia,” her caption read.

The mother of two’s post currently received more than 232,000 plays, with over 12,900 likes and more than 300 comments.

As expected, an array of fans left messages calling Mowry “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous.” However, there were also a few social media users who wanted a follow-up post about the recent date she went on.

“Fabulous! I hope your date went well the other day.”



“How did your date go?!” One person responded in agreement to that comment by writing, “That’s what I want to know!!! Spill the tea!”

A fourth added, “U are to damn cute with ur single self!”

For the past nine months, Mowry has brought fans along on her journey of self-love and singlehood. She frequently shares candid updates about this newfound experience on different social media platforms.

As previously stated, Mowry embarked on a new experience earlier this week by going on her first date since finalizing her divorce from Hardrict. While preparing herself for this chapter, Mowry expressed that she was feeling “nervous,” “terrified,” and “inexperienced” when it comes to dating in an Instagram upload.

Nevertheless, supporters of the “Seventeen Again” star made sure to give her all of the advice they could about dating in this day and age.