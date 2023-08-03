‘Cory Somewhere Punching the Air’: Tia Mowry Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ But Ready to Embark on the ‘Dating Scene’ In Search of Her Next Suitor

‘Girl Go Back to Your Husband’: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Being an ‘Inexperienced’ Dater In Her 40s, Fans Tell Her to Give It a Rest

Tia Mowry is in her single era as she slowly works her way back into the dating scene after being married for 14 years. It’s been over a month since the actress finalized her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict, the father of her children.

The mother of two previously admitted to going on one date since filing in October, but it looks like she’s ready to find her next suitor.

Tia Mowry opens up about how ‘inexperienced” she is when it comes to dating after divorcing her ex-husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

On Aug. 2, Mowry shared a video of herself getting dolled up in the mirror while reenacting a meme of what it would be like on a first date if someone asked, “What do you do for work? Do you like it? How many siblings do you have?”

The 45-year-old grows frustrated by the end of the clip as she zips up her makeup bag and walks away from the mirror.

“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it,” she continued in her caption. “Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!”

Fans swarmed her comment section with congratulatory messages and advice about today’s dating scene.

“Date with discernment, Tia cuz it’s suppeerrrrr ghetto out here. Have fun and good luck!”

“You got this mamas! It’s hard at first but it gets easier.”

The Shade Room shared her post on their Instagram page, where critics warned the “Sister, Sister” star to stay at home.

“Go back to your husband , it’s trash out here.”

“She wanted to be outside so bad, I don’t want hear no complaints.”

“That’s her way of letting him and us know, she’s about to be outside y’all.

“Cory somewhere punching the air.”

TIA MOWRY, CORY HARDRICT AND KIDS GET CANDID FOR THE CAMERA https://t.co/YxN0aIhueJ pic.twitter.com/xRwojt4FxW — BCK (@officialbck) June 8, 2021

Mowry and Hardrict spent 22 years together in total after meeting when the pair were both struggling actors in Hollywood. They met in 1999, began dating the following year, and got married in 2008. Their son, Cairo was born in 2011 after a series of infertility issues, and their daughter Cree was born in 2018.

The “Seventeen Again” star has been open about her healing journey as a newly single woman. She previously stated that her kids influenced her decision to end the marriage, noting that the separation was five years in the making. In the final divorce proceedings, Mowry was granted the $4.3 million dollar home they previously shared as a unit.

Fans can catch glimpses of the house in fun dance videos on her Instagram page. They both agreed to split finances for the kids’ education, healthcare, and extracurricular activities.