‘Celebrity Kids be Feeling so ENTITLED’: 50 Cent’s Estranged Son Marquise Slams His Father for Past Child Support Payments of $6,700 That Did Not Live Up to His NYC Lifestyle Standards

50 Cent’s eldest son, Marquise Jackson, has managed to make his strife-riddled relationship with the rapper the subject of social banter, yet again. The 25-year-old joined former rapper Choke No Choke on Instagram Live, where he made an effort to slam 50 for not affording him a lavish upbringing.

During the lively discussion, Marquise said that the G-Unit head honcho was making monthly child support payments of $6,700, totaling $81,000 a year. In his opinion, his father’s payments were inadequate for the lifestyle Marquise wanted to live in New York City.

(L-R): Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Marquise Jackson (Photo): @50cent/Instagram and @199vip/Instagram

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood,” claimed the rapper’s lookalike. He continued, “$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Choke attempted to interject by saying that Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, should have received another $6,700, bringing the total to $13,000 a month. Still, the aspiring emcee said 50 should have provided him with a solid financial foundation to start his life.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it? … I know what it feels like to have nothing, all right. I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month. $81,000 a year,” he added. The “Power” co-creator finished his mandated child support payments in 2017. He has previously said that the rift between him and his son has a lot to do with the younger lyricist feeling entitled. His fans agreed, many siding with 50 and his decision to cut all ties with Marquise.

“This why he killed his son off in Power,” commented one person.

“Meanwhile he said have a baby by me be a millionaire, guess he wasn’t referring to her,” wrote another commenter.

Someone else commented, “These celebrity kids be feeling so ENTITLED. Get. A. DANG. JOB!”

“Move then! I would take that money move to a different state and be living lavish TF … ungrateful.”

And one more than one person liked a comment that read, “I see why he don’t like this kid.”

In 2020, the “Den of Thieves” actor said the situation between him and Marquise was sad and that he had tried to make amends over the years, but his efforts were shunned. “I didn’t think success would cost me my firstborn, but this [is] the situation,” he told TMZ. “My grandfather would say ‘If it rattle like a snake, slither like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he’s saying is every time you see the boy, he shows up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?” he added.