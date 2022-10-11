‘Come Speak to the Daddy’: T.I. and Zonnique Defend King Harris After Rapper’s Son’s Dispute with YouTuber and Former Gang Member

Singer Zonnique Pullins is the older sister of T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ teenage son Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. For months, fans have been calling out the 18-year-old for living an out-of-control lifestyle.

In May, the recent high school graduate had a heated altercation with an employee at a Waffle House, which he recorded on Instagram Live. The former reality star reportedly was arrested in September, which led fans to suggest he was “trying to be a gangster.” After addressing critics himself online, King’s big sis is now jumping to her brother’s defense.

Zonnique Pullins defends her brother’s attitude against critics online. (Photos: @the_next_king10/Instagram, @zonniquejailee/Instagram)

On Monday, Oct. 10, Pullins tweeted, “When I was 18, I said dumb sh-t, and had a TON of growing to do..y’all really could just ignore my brother but Im guessing y’all want him to act like an upperclassmen cause y’all think he grew up in the house y’all watched on tv every Tuesday.”

One fan said, “So he didn’t grow up in that house we saw on tv? Y’all grew up in the trenches? What you tryna say?”

The 26-year-old responded, “I’m not trying to say we grew up in the trenches pooh, everyone grew up differently. I’m saying you can’t judge someone based off what you think you know from a show…and a house doesn’t shape you no way..so I just be confused on the stand point.”

Zonnique and King spent the early years of their childhood in the media thanks to their famous parents. They appeared on their family reality series, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and the spinoff, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

Zonnique continued in another tweet, “Give my baby some time to grow into the king he’s destined to be and until then send the kid some positive encouraging words, thanks -management.”

Zonnique’s comments came after fans caught King slamming YouTuber Charleston White on his Instagram Story. He called out the former gang member and activist for supposedly calling the cops on him after trash talking King and Boosie’s son, Tootie Raw.

“Charleston White, you is a b—-, boy!” said King in a video. “Man, we are about to whoop your a– when you come back here. I can see you had a soft upbringing.”

Later, T.I. caught wind of White calling his son a “long-haired freak” and stating “he can’t fight” in a viral video. He challenged the 52-year-old to take it up with someone his age and not his child.

“Come speak to the daddy,” said the rapper in an Instagram video. “If you don’t want no trouble, what you kicking up dust for?”

The dad of seven continued, “I ain’t on no gangsta s—. I’m a father, I’m a businessman, and I’m a leader. So ultimately, if you have something to say about me and mine, come to me. Whatever you have to say about me, come to me. Keep my m———— children’s names out your m———— mouth before something bad happens.”

T.I. made it clear he was not threatening White. But he has a no-nonsense rule when it comes to his kids.

“People will die about their children, and people are willing to go to prison about their children. Stop,” he said. “That’s a suggestion. Please stop.”