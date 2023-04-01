‘His Legacy Still Lives on’: Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the Fourth Anniversary of His Death

March 31 marked four years since Nipsey Hussle’s life was taken away by gun violence, and Lauren London is paying tribute to her lost love.

The couple began dating in 2013 and have a 5-year-old son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, together.

In honor of his transition, the “Grinding All My Life” rapper’s longtime girlfriend penned a heartfelt post in remembrance of his life and legacy.

Lauren London remembers Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: @laurenlondon/Instagram.)

London posted two black and white portraits of her late finacé that showed him gazing into the distance. One showcases Nip’s back which dons a large “Slauson Boy” tattoo, as a tribute to where he grew up in Los Angeles.

“I hold my breath all of March,” London wrote, “knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned…”



The “You People” actress continued, “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”



London then concluded her message with a sacred writing from the Baha’i faith about death:

“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage.”

She continued, “Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.”

London’s post received over one million likes, with over 20,000 comments from fans and other celebrities, such as her “You People” co-star Nia Long who sent supportive messages and white doves.

“I love you and life you up,” wrote Long with a heart emoji. Some others wrote:

“Nip was so powerful that his legacy still lives on.”



“You are constantly in my prayers beautiful girl. Your reunion will come one day, you’ve just got your work on earth – him with you, behind you, loving you wrapping around you every step.”



“Marathon continues forever.”



On March 31, 2019, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his establishment, “The Marathon Clothing Store” in South Los Angeles. Last July, a jury found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of shooting the “Victory Lap” rapper. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Lauren London shares inspiring words for Nipsey Hussle’s ceremony as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 💕



pic.twitter.com/Li9f89hmX1 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 15, 2022

After Holder’s appeal was rejected and his request for a new trial was denied, he was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Feb 22, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Though he is no longer on earth in the physical sense, Nip’s legacy continues to live on. In January 2020, the 33-year-old won a posthumous Grammy Award for his song “Racks In the Middle” with fellow L.A. native Roddy Ricch.

Last year, Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his birthday on Aug. 15.

During the ceremony, London spoke about her lover’s impact on the industry, in his neighborhood, and in people’s hearts.

“So whenever you’re in the city of angels, and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

After Hussle’s passing, London stepped out of the spotlight and returned in 2021, starring in “Without Remorse” alongside Michael B. Jordan.