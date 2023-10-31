Nipsey Hussle’s Family Named Guardian Over His Teenage Daughter’s Inheritance Following Years-Long Custody Battle Against the Child’s Mother

Nipsey Hussle’s family has won a custody battle case against the mother of his eldest child.

Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed by Eric Holder in 2019 in front of his clothing store. The “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper left behind two children, his daughter Emani Asghedom and his son, Kross Asghedom.

Kross is under the custody of his mother, Lauren London, but 14-year-old Emani is under the guardianship of Hussle’s family. Hussle’s mother, sister and brother gained custody of Emani in 2019 after they claimed her mother, Tanisha Foster was not fit to take care of her daughter.

Nipsey Hussle’s family is awarded custody of his daughter and control over her inheritance after a lengthy court battle with her mother. (Photo:@nipseyhussle/Instagram)

At the time of her ex-boyfriend’s murder, Hussle’s family claimed that Foster had issues with substance and alcohol abuse. An Investigator also found that the child’s mother was unemployed at the time with no stable housing, according to RadarOnline.

In August 2021, the Hussle family filed a petition to be appointed guardians of Emani’s estate. This would allow them to control her inheritance and make investments with the money until Emani turns 18.

The family said they would “invest Emani’s share of the expected inheritance from her father’s estate” and that they would manage them in the child’s best interest until she is of age.

Foster, however, fought the petition, and she asked the court to give her back custody of her daughter, along with control over the inheritance. Foster claimed that she and Hussle were co-parenting effectively prior to his death. She also claimed that the rapper had paid her apartment bills, but the family had cut her off just after he was killed.

She said she entered a deal with the family to take care of her daughter because of her “financial limitations” at the time.

But after they made the agreement, Nipsey’s family used their “collective financial power and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

In her claim against the petition, Foster said the family didn’t have the “education or experience” in the financial planning or investment field. She also claimed that the family showed favoritism toward Hussle’s ex, Lauren London, and that may affect the family’s ability to “carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the estate of Emani.”

After hearing both sides, the judge presiding over the case ruled in favor of Hussle’s family. RadarOnline.com also reported that Foster was awarded additional visitation before the judge’s ruling came in. She would now be allowed to pick up the child from school two days a week.

Nipsey Hussle’s fans seemed happy about the court ruling, and they praised the late rapper for how his children won’t have to worry financially after his passing.

One fan said, “Glad the babies are taken care of Nipsey set them up to win Love that for them.” Another said, “He put his fam in position even after… now that’s GANGSTA.”

The “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s children are set up for success when they can receive their inheritance. As of right now both Emani and Kross have $2 million in inheritance. Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, believes that his estate will bring over $4 million annually.

Samiel, also known as Blacc Sam, is also in a legal dispute with a songwriter for failing to follow their agreed-upon deal over royalties for Nipsey’s song, “Hussle & Motivation.” Tasleema Yasin alleges they worked together on the song in 2016, although it wasn’t released until after Nipsey’s death in 2019.

They attempted to resolve their issues via a phone conversation in May 2023, but Sam grew irate and hung up on Yasin after allegedly making a series of “threats” and “insults” towards her in an attempt to gaslight or intimidate her.

