Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Accused of Withholding ‘Unlawful’ Evidence In Custody Battle Over Their 14-Year-Old Daughter

The family lawyer for late rapper Nipsey Hussle is demanding that his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster turn over a recording of him regarding the former couple’s 14-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom.

The “Victory Lap” artist was shot and killed back in 2019, and his family was granted guardianship of Emani’s estate. The family includes Hussle’s mother, Angelique Smith, his brother, Samiel Asghedom, and his sister, Samantha Smith.

The trial began earlier this year in April, but now the teen’s court-appointed attorney is asking that Foster be ordered to turn over the alleged evidence.

Emani Asghedom and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

William Spiller is requesting Foster hand over the “full and complete recording of a conversation between” Emani and himself, according to documents shared by RadarOnline. He is also asking the courts to retrieve “the device upon which said conversation was recorded.”

Spiller claims that Foster has refused to hand over the recording despite his efforts and is asking the court to intervene. When the attorney and Emani had the conversation has not been revealed, but Foster reportedly gave the recording to a judge during a mediation hearing in late Nov. 2022.

He demands the court give Foster a sanction in the amount of $2,500 for failure to comply. Spiller also claims that Foster “played a surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved recording” of his conversation with his client.

“It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful,” he added, noting his belief that Foster intends to terminate the guardianship over her daughter.

Hussle was murdered on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. A man named Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of killing the rapper and sentenced to 60 years to life last July.

The rapper’s family fought for custody of his firstborn after describing Foster as an unfit parent with a substance abuse problem. In addition to guardianship, they were also granted access to Emani’s $2 million inheritance.

Foster agreed to the decision at first due to “financial limitations” but later changed her mind after she claimed the family reduced her visitation.

“I love my daughter and I’ll do whatever it takes to get her back,” wrote Foster. “Love my kids I’ll always rise to the occasion for them.”

Foster also alleged in court documents that nothing was keeping her from being Emani’s parent, noting that Emani wanted to live with her.

“There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together,” the documents state. “She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

Foster also accused the family of favoring actress Lauren London and the son she shares with Hussle, Kross Ermias Asghedom. London dated the Grammy Award-winning artist from 2013 until his untimely death.

A permanent hearing is expected later this year.