‘I Don’t Owe Her S—t’: Kandi Burruss Says She Will Never Have a ‘Conversation’ with Ex-Friend Phaedra Parks for Starting Nasty ‘Dungeon’ Rumor About Her and Porsha Williams, Despite Fans’ Requests

Kandi Burruss has no plans to extend an olive branch to her friend turned nemesis Phaedra Parks.

The two women had a contentious falling out during the season-nine reunion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when it was revealed that the attorney was behind a rumor alleging that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.

Kandi Burruss (left) says she has no plans on having a sit down with Phaedra Parks (right) after she started a nasty rumor about her and Porsha Williams. (Pictured: Kandi Burruss (left) @kandi/Instagram; @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Williams famously confronted Burruss about the “sex dungeon” claims, but throughout the season, the cast was left in the dark about from whom or where Williams got the false story. During the reunion, the Go Naked Hair company founder admitted that Parks, her friend, had told her about the claims.

The Southern Belle played coy and insisted that she did not know the slanderous gossip was untrue and that she was only trying to help Williams. After the controversy, Parks was not asked to return to the franchise.

But fans have hoped that she and Burruss would one day make amends. The Grammy-winning songwriter feels differently.

“I don’t owe her s—t and I would say that to anybody. Not a motherf—king thing. I don’t owe her s—t; she will never get s—t from me,” said Burruss during an episode of “Speak On It With Jay. “You can’t defend yourselves against blatant liars, or people who are so spiteful that will make up anything to tear you down and then hide.”

Despite viewers feeling they were robbed of one last conversation regarding the lie, Burruss was adamant that she has nothing else to say. The entrepreneur further claimed her ex-friend may have played a role in delaying the opening of her and Tucker’s second restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood.

In 2021, the establishment struggled to open its doors due to a failed inspection and issues with obtaining its liquor license. At the “RHOA” reunion, Parks asked how things were going with the restaurant.

“When she did that, I knew that she had something to do with it ‘cause she was cool with the person who had to sign off [on the license],” explained Burruss.

Social media users, however, share a wide range of opinions on the women’s severed friendship. “Kandi went low and then Phaedra went to hell,” wrote one person about jabs each of the women threw that season.

“She said “I see you, we see eachother” WE GOOD,” wrote a second user.

A third person said, “But kandi can hang with porsha?! Make it make sense.”

And a fourth commented, “After those allegations Kandi don’t ever have to speak to Phaedra again. Period.”

In past interviews, Parks has likened “RHOA” to a “sinking ship” and expressed that she has no interest in making a return. She instead is joining season 10 of Bravo’s other popular series, “Married to Medicine,” which returns this fall.