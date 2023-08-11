‘Tim, Come Get Kelly She Shutting Insta Down’: Kelly Rowland’s New Post Highlighting Her ‘Curves’ and Cleavage Has Fans Calling for Her Husband

Kelly Rowland has fans captivated by her latest post after the singer shared new photos on social media.

Earlier this week, the R&B vocalist posted two images and a video of herself on Instagram and Twitter, wearing a dress that brings all the attention to her beauty and bosom.

She can be seen wearing an olive green sleeveless dress that stops just before her feet. Her back and sides were mostly exposed, giving fans all kinds of side-boob action no matter how she posed.

Kelly Rowland breaks the internet with her curves and side-boob post. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

“What’s it GiViNg…” Rowland captioned her post.

Fans flooded her comment section with an array of heart-eye emojis and other commentary from her celebrity friends.

Singer Chloe Bailey called her “the baddest” and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson called her a “Beautiful Lady.” Music producer D’Mile wrote, “It’s giving “You’re Welcome.”

“It’s giving I need to go harder in the gym.”

“It’s giving beautiful black queen.”

“Kelendria Trene Rowland get your foot off our throats!!”

“Use the curves in my body for your Motivation WORK.”

A few fans brought up the singer’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon, including one who wrote, “It’s giving I’m Calling Tim!” Rowland responded back, “LMAO.”

Another said, “Tim , come get Kelly she shutting Insta down.”

Rowland shares two sons, Titan and Noah, with her husband of nine years. After welcoming two kids, the 42-year-old explained that she feels like she’s getting older and sexier at the same time.

“I’m continuing to understand and know myself and I think that that’s a blessing,” she told “Access Interview.”

“It’s so funny because I heard a girlfriend of mine tell me a man told her, ‘Make sure you have your babies way later in life because after you have a baby you won’t feel sexy.’ And I was like, ‘You should never say that to anyone,” Rowland continued.

She went on to highlight other female celebrity artists who continued to thrive in the music industry after welcoming children.

“JLo, Beyoncé, like all of these different women having children, and they’re thriving. They’re gorgeous. They’re stronger than ever. So that no longer needs to be anywhere in a discussion at all,” Rowland said.

Beyoncé has three children, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, with her husband Jay-Z. Jennifer Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.