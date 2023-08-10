‘She Dressing Like Rihanna Now’: Fans Hit Back at Critics Who Tell Serena Williams to Cover Up Her Baby Bump In New Photos

Serena Williams is preparing to welcome her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The married couple already share a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the tennis champion shared four new photos on Instagram, highlighting her growing baby bump while rocking a green and yellow striped Gucci set. She appeared to be on vacation as she posed near a window that overlooked an array of trees and the blue sky.

“I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all,” Williams captioned the post.

Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagrm)

One individual in Williams’ comment section compared her wardrobe choice to another high-profile mom who’s expecting her second child and isn’t afraid to show off her baby belly, writing, “She dressing like Rihanna now.”

Whoever said pregnant women can't be hot isn't familiar with Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Fvf0Nn1GvI — DAMN RIHANNA (@DamnRihanna) August 9, 2023

Despite the noise, dozen of Williams’ fans shared heart and fire emojis while doting over how beautiful she looks.

“SO that’s what it look like when a pregnant woman got abs.”

“Wishing you all the best for a safe delivery.”

“This outfit (two fire emojis)”

“So GawJussss.”

“You look beautiful Beauty & glowing.”

Many expressed that they were hoping for Williams to have a boy. However, at her gender reveal two weeks ago she learned while celebrating among family and friends that she was having another girl.

Williams and her husband broke the internet in May when they revealed her second pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

Serena Williams' Met Gala look is one for the ages 😍



She's announced she's expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian 🤍



(h/t serenawilliams/IG) pic.twitter.com/2A6rbbM93e — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2023

However, several signs from the past few months leading up to the big night proved the superstar had been pregnant for a while. One of the biggest indicators was her pink and blue wardrobe choices.

During an interview with “CBS Mornings” in February, she shared that she was shifting her focus from tennis to more family matters, to include giving her daughter a sibling.

“Now she prays for a sibling,” said Williams, “and the other day she’s like ‘Everyone has a brother or a sister but me.’ And I’m like, ‘Olympia, I’m working on it. Mommy worked a little too long in tennis. I stayed a little longer than expected.’ ”

By March, fans noticed her lips were much more plump than usual, and in April she began to exhibit a stunning glow on her face. Last month in July, the founder of S by Serena shared a YouTube video to show fans how she keeps in shape with a vigorous workout routine.

Days before the Met Gala, Alexis shared a photo of his wife, who fell asleep on his arm during date night at a basketball game and slept through loud buzzers and screaming fans. As it relates to pregnancy number two for Williams, she seems to be taking great care of herself in preparation for the arrival of another daughter.